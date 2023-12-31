Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 31

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, December 31, 2023

National Assembly Jerks 2024 Budget To N28.777trn

The National Assembly, on Saturday, passed the Appropriation Bill of N28.777 trillion for the 2024 fiscal year.

This was as the apex legislative Assembly assured that President Bola Tinubu…Read more

Plateau Killings: Peter Obi Visits Victims, Donates N5m To Each Communities

The former Governor of Anambra State and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, on Saturday, visited the camps of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State, areas recently devastated by armed attacks.

Peter Obi who was accompanied by state party officials pledged the sum of N5 million…Read more

BREAKING: Senate Passes N28.777trn 2024 Budget

The upper chamber of the 10th National Assembly under the leadership of Senator Godaswill Akpabio on Saturday passed the 2024 appropriation bill.

The budget was passed after its size was increased from N27.5 trillion…Read more

Tinubu Confused, Has No Solution To Nigeria’s Problems – Sowunmi

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Segun Sowunmi has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a confused leader who has no solution to the problems of the country.

Sowunmi, a former spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Campaign…Read more

Senate Summons Heads Of Security Agencies Over Plateau Killings

The Senate, on Saturday, summoned the heads of security agencies over the Christmas Eve massacre in Plateau State, leading to the death of about 190 persons.

Those summoned include the Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja…Read more

BREAKING: Reps Pass N28.777trn 2024 Budget

The House of Representatives has passed the appropriation bill of N28.777 trillion for the 2024 fiscal year.

The bill was passed at the special session of the House on Saturday, December 30…Read more

Remi Tinubu Pays Condolence Visit To Akeredolu’s Family

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, on Saturday, paid a condolence visit to the Jericho Ibadan residence of former Governor of Ondo State, late Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN).

Senator Remi led the wive of the Vice President, Nana Shettima…Read more

Lagos Residents Cry Out, Tells Tinubu ‘We’re Hungry’

Vendors at the bustling Idumota market and inhabitants of Lagos Island on Friday voiced their displeasure with President Bola Tinubu as they cried out in Yoruba language saying, “Ebi npa wa oo,” which translates to “we are hungry.”

The traders made this remark when the convoy of President Tinubu passed…Read more

I’ll Uphold Akeredolu’s Legacies – Aiyedatiwa

The newly sworn-in Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Friday pledged to uphold the traditions of his late predecessor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu who died on Wednesday, December 27 after a prolonged illness.

Aiyedatiwa who spoke at the Government House, Akure during a candlelight…Read more

A’Ibom, Navy Sign Contract For Construction Of Passenger Ferry Boats

Akwa Ibom State Government and Naval Shipyard Limited, a subsidiary of the Nigerian Navy have signed an agreement for the construction of a 24-metre mild steel passenger/cruise ferry boat, for marine transportation within and outside the State.

Speaking at a brief ceremony held at the Executive Council Chambers…Read more

CBN: Nigeria’s Non-Oil Revenue Increases By 67% To N4trn

The Central Bank of Nigeria‘s third quarter report revealed that the Federal Government’s non-oil revenue increased by 67% to almost N4 trillion quarter over quarter.

According to the reports, there was a 50.1% increase in the Federal Government’s…Read more

We’re Here To Extinguish The Fire Permanently, Tinubu Tells S/East Leaders

President Bola Tinubu has assured the people of the South-East region that his administration will bring back lasting peace to the geopolitical zone.

This is has he promised that he is determined to “extinguish the fire”…Read more

Peter Obi Pays Condolence Visit To Family Of Na’Abba

Peter Obi, one of the leading presidential candidates in the 2023 general election has visited the family of the late former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ghali Na’Abba to condole with family and residents of Kano State.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Na’Abba passed away…Read more

INEC Chairman Seeks Cooperation Among ECOWAS Electoral Bodies

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called for collaboration among West African states on election management.

Yakubu made the call on Saturday at an occasion marking Liberia’s National Election…Read more

Funke Akindele’s Movies Become Top Three Highest-Grossing Nollywood Of All Time

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele has broken records with her new film ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ grossing N613 million in two weeks of its release.

With the latest development, Funke retains her position as ‘Box Office Queen…Read more