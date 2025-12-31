Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 31

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, December 31th, 2025.

Implementation Of New Tax Laws To Commence As Scheduled – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has reiterated that the implementation of the new tax laws passed by the National Assembly will commence as scheduled on Thursday, January 1, 2026.

The statement comes amid…

2027: Peter Obi Declares Intention To Run For President

As the battle for the 2027 presidential election draws closer, the former Anambra State Governor, Mr Peter Obi, has declared his intention to contest the number one seat.

Obi, a presidential candidate…

Malami, Son Plead Not Guilty To Money Laundering Charges

Abaubakar Malami, a former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, his son, Abubakar Abdulaziz Malami, and one other person, on Tuesday, pleaded not guilty to a 16-count charge of alleged money laundering.

New Telegraph had earlier…

Kwankwaso, Kano Gov Disagree Over Alleged Defection

The planned defection by the Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) is currently unsettling the political atmosphere of Kano State.

New Telegraph gathered…

Tinubu Approves Oyedepo As Director Of Public Prosecutions

President Bola Tinubu has approved the transfer of Mr. Rotimi Iseoluwa Oyedepo from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to the mainstream Federal Civil Service as the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the Federal Ministry of Justice.

According to Abiodun Oladunjoye…

2027: Yahaya Bello Declares Intention To Run For Kogi Central

Erstwhile Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has announced his intention to run for the Kogi Central Senatorial seat in the 2027 general elections.

This is as the immediate past…

Insecurity: Gov. Mohammed Presents Security Vehicles To Hunters’ Group

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has handed over motorcycles and a patrol vehicle to the Duguri Community Security Hunters’ Group, in a move aimed at strengthening community-based security.

The vehicles were procured by…

PDP Crisis: George Urges Wike, Makinde To Sheathe Sword

The former deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George has called for a truce between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

George, who spoke on a…

Court Remands Ex-AGF Malami, Son, Wife In Kuje Prison

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday ordered the remand of former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), at the Kuje Correctional Centre pending the hearing and determination of their bail application.

Justice Emeka Nwite also ordered…

Bagudo Hospital Incident Was Fire Explosion, Not Bomb Blast – Kebbi Govt

The Kebbi State Government has clarified that the incident which occurred at the General Hospital, Bagudo, in the early hours of Tuesday was caused by a fire explosion and not a bomb blast, contrary to widespread reports and speculation on social media.

The clarification was contained…

Tinubu Speaks With Joshua, Mother, Others After Ogun Tragic Crash

President Bola Tinubu on Monday spoke on telephone with Anthony Joshua, the Nigerian-British former heavyweight boxing champion, following the tragic accident in Ogun State in which Joshua was injured and lost two of his associates.

This was revealed in a press…

Otti Signs 2026 Appropriation, Assures Strict Implementation

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has signed the 2026 Appropriation Law of One Trillion, Sixteen Billion, Two Hundred and Twenty-Eight Million, Seventy-Two Thousand, Six Hundred and Fifty-One Naira, Ninety-Nine Kobo (₦1,016,228,072,651.99), assuring that the budget would be implemented with discipline and strict adherence to its provisions.

While assenting to the appropriation…

Kwara Assembly Passes Harmonised Taxes, Levies Bill Into Law

The Kwara State House of Assembly has passed the Harmonised Taxes and Levies (Approval for Collection) Bill, 2025, into law.

The passage followed the…

Soludo Signs 2026 Appropriation Bill Into Law, Increases Budget To N766bn

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has signed the 2026 Appropriation Bill into law, approving an increased budget size of ₦766 billion, up from the ₦757 billion earlier proposed to the State House of Assembly.

Governor Soludo had presented…

Guinea Election: Junta Chief Leads In Presidential Race

On Tuesday, Guinea’s junta chief, Mamady Doumbouya, is currently leading the ongoing presidential elections held over the weekend.

According to initial results…