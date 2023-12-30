Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 30

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, December 30, 2023

Abbas To Igbo Leaders: Engage Govt On Legitimate Grievances

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has urged Igbo leaders in the South-East geopolitical zone to engage the government in addressing the legitimate grievances of their people.

Abbas, in his address at the launch of the Peace in the South East Project

PDP Wants Inquest Into Intelligence Failure In Plateau Attack

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called for an investigation into the intelligence failure before and during the coordinated Christmas Eve terrorist attack in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi communities of Plateau State.

The party also reiterated its call for an investigation by the International Criminal Court

Aiyedatiwa Signs N395bn Budget Into Law

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has signed into law, the 2024 Appropriation bill of N394.5 billion passed by the State House of Assembly.

The signing of the law followed the passage of the bill into law by the State House of Assembly

S’West States Plan Joint Committee For Akeredolu’s Burial

Governors of the South Western states, under the aegis of the South West Governors’ Forum, have resolved to set up a joint committee to collaborate with the family of Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu to give the late Governor of Ondo State, a befitting burial.

This was disclosed on Friday by the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun

S/West Govs, Ondo Govt To Set Up Burial C’ttee For Akeredolu

The Southwest Governors on Friday pledged to set up a committee and join the Ondo State Government, as well as, the family of the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) to give him a befitting burial.

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State

Sowore Speaks On Where Rotimi Akeredolu Died

The Publisher of SaharaReporters and Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 election, Omoyele Sowore, has described as lies all that had been said by the wife and children of late Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

The Publisher of SaharaReporters and Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 election, Omoyele Sowore, has described as lies all that had been said by the wife and children of late Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

New Telegraph earlier reported that Akeredolu passed away on Wednesday

Adamawa: Fintiri Signs 2024 Budget Into Law

The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri on Friday, signed the 2024 budget totalling N225.8 billion into law, New Telegraph reports.

The appropriations bill was approved by the state House of Assembly

Gov Adeleke Signs Budget 2024 Into Law

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has signed the budget 2024 bill into law with a promise to ensure full implementation for the benefit of the state and her people.

The total approved budget is Two Hundred and Seventy-Three Billion

Nigerian Oil Firms To Supply 483,000bpd To Local Refineries

Nigerian oil producers will be required to supply 483,000 barrels per day (bpd) to local refineries in the first six months of 2024, new regulations showed on Friday, as Africa's largest oil exporter seeks to guarantee supplies for local refining.

This is according to a report by Reuters on Friday

Abiodun Signs N703.028bn 2024 Budget Into Law

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Friday, signed the 2024 Appropriation Bill of N703.028bn into law with the pledge that the budget will further enhance the development of the state and make it Nigeria's infrastructure capital.

The budget, christened "Budget of Sustain Growth and Development

APC S/West Youth Stakeholders Mourns Governor Akeredolu

Following the sudden demise of the Governor of Ondo State, Olurotimi Akeredolu on Wednesday, the Forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Stakeholders has joined others to mourn the passing of their leader and trailblazer, Akeredolu.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Friday, December 29

DR Congo Election: Police Crackdown On Protesters

Following the election protests in the Democratic Republic of Congo , the Police have reportedly fired tear gas at demonstrators demanding a new election after the December 21 poll was marked by widespread logistical troubles that meant some polling stations never opened.

About 44 million people voted for the next President of the DR Congo

Eno Signs N849.97 2024 Budget Into Law

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno on Friday signed the 2024 appropriation bill of N849.97 billion into law.

Eno, who gave the assent during an expanded Executive Council meeting held at the Government House, Uyo

Yuletide: FG Releases List Of Motor Parks Nigerians Can Get 50% Transport Fare

The Federal Government has released the list of motor parks Nigerians can enjoy a 50% slash in transportation costs to return to their various locations after the festive season.

This was announced by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity