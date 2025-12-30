Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 30

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, December 30th, 2025.

Femi Otedola Exits Geregu Power, Sells $750m Majority Stake

The Chairman of Geregu Power Plc, Femi Otedola has exited the company in a landmark $750 million transaction that he divested his 77% controlling stake in the power company.

This is according to a filing…Read More

BREAKING: Blackout As National Grid Collapses

The Nigerian national grid has collapsed again, New Telegraph reports.

The incident which occurred at…Read More

Tinubu Must Complete Eight Years As President – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared that President Bola Tinubu must complete eight years in office, insisting that political agreements reached ahead of the 2023 elections must be respected, particularly in Rivers State.

Wike made the statement on…Read More

New Tax Law: FG Suspends 10% WHT On Aircraft Leases

The Federal Government has removed the 10 per cent Withholding Tax (WHT) on aircraft leases under the existing tax law.

According to the new update,…Read More

Tinubu Cancels NNPC Ltd’s $1.42bn, N5.57tn Legacy Debt

President Bola Tinubu has approved the cancellation of about $1.42bn and N5.57tn being part of the debts the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited owed to the Federation Account.

According to the development…Read More

New Tax Law: Suspend Implementation, Reps Minority To FG

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has called on the Federal Government to suspend the implementation of the controversial Tax Reform Acts until investigations into allegations of alterations are concluded.

The call was contained in a…Read More

Tinubu Speaks With Joshua, Mother, Others After Ogun Tragic Crash

President Bola Tinubu on Monday spoke on telephone with Anthony Joshua, the Nigerian-British former heavyweight boxing champion, following the tragic accident in Ogun State in which Joshua was injured and lost two of his associates.

This was revealed in a press…Read More

Atiku Expresses Sympathy As Anthony Joshua Survives Road Accident

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has expressed sorrow over the road accident involving world-renowned boxer, Anthony Joshua, which occurred on Monday in Makun, Ogun State.

In a statement shared on his…Read More

Rivers Workers, Pensioners Jubilate As Fubara Releases N100k For Christmas

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has released the sum of N100, 000 (one hundred thousand naira) as Christmas bonus for workers and pensioners, fuelling jubilations across the state.

The state government said…Read More

High Voter Turnout Recorded As Central African Holds General Elections

Bangui’s leading domestic observation network has reported that the General elections in the Central African Republic (CAR) concluded yesterday evening in a calm and peaceful atmosphere.

According to post-election…Read More

2027: Wike Replies Makinde Amid ‘Holding Down’ PDP For Tinubu’s Comment

Days after the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, alleged that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, asked him to “Hold down” the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to support the re-election bid of President Bola Tinubu in 2027, the Minister has finally reacted to the allegations.

Speaking during an end-of-the-year…Read More

2027: SDP Rejects Coalition With Individuals Of Questionable Character – Adebayo

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has revealed why the coalition talk with other political parties failed.

According to the SDP flag…Read More

Zamfara, Borno Bombings: Nigeria Must Do Better – Obi

2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has condemned the recent bombing in Zamfara State, describing it as heartbreaking and part of a disturbing pattern of insecurity that continues to plague Nigeria.

In a statement shared on Sunday…Read More

Transport Minister Condemns Killing, Abduction In Gombe

The Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Alkali, has condemned the killing of two siblings, Yusuf Daddy and his sister, Faiza, and the abduction of four others in Pindiga town, Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State.

According to a press statement…Read More

Marriage Strengthens Nigeria’s Unity, Tinubu Tells Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu, has emphasised the critical role of marriage in fostering national cohesion, unity and sustainable development in Nigeria.

The President made this known…Read More