Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 30

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Sunday, December 30, 2024

We Brought $1.2bn Investment From S’Arabia – Edun

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of Economy, Wale Edun has said that the Nigerian delegation mandated by President Bola Tinubu which he led to Saudi Arabia has attracted $1.2 billion in investments into the country.

The Minister made this disclosure at an intersection…Read more

JUST IN: Ex-US President, Jimmy Carter Dies At 100

Jimmy Carter, the peanut farmer who won the presidency in the wake of the Watergate scandal and Vietnam War, endured humbling defeat after one tumultuous term and then redefined life after the White House as a global humanitarian, has died. He was 100 years old.

The longest-lived American president died on Sunday…Read more

Election To Hold In 20 LGAs, 37 LCDAs – Lagos APC

The Lagos State Chapter of the All oProgressives Congress has announced that elections would be held in the 20 Local Government and 37 Council Development Areas across the state, come 2025.

According to a statement credited to the state chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi…Read more

Wike To Odili: Elder Statesman Shouldn’t Be Sycophant

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), Nyesom Wike, has called out the elder statesman, Dr Peter Odili over his recent comments about him and the Rivers State Governor’s political misunderstanding.

Wike noted that Odili a respected political figure both in Rivers State…Read more

Adeleke Presents Staff Of Office To New Owa-Obokun Of Ijesaland

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Sunday presented the staff of office to Oba Adesuyi Haastrup as the 41st Owa-Obokun of Ijesaland in a ceremony marked by mixed reactions.

Oba Haastrup’s selection follows the passing of the 40th Owa-Obokun…Read more

I’ll Emulate Akpabio’s Devt Template, Says Okpebholo

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has said he will use Senator Godswill Akpabio’s development template in Edo State.

Governor Okpebholo made t remark on Saturday night, during a reception…Read more

Atiku Calls For Probe Into Full Military Honours Accorded Tinubu’s Son

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has called for a probe into the military parade accorded to Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu.

Atiku in a statement issued on Sunday by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe…Read more

Defamation: Farotimi Declares Readiness To Fight For Justice

Following his recent release from Police detention amid a defamation allegation, a Nigerian human rights activist and Lagos-based lawyer, Dele Farotimi, has vowed to continue his fight for justice.

Farotimi, who was arrested and detained over a defamation suit…Read more

Trump Sets To Make Second State Visit To UK

The incoming United States (US) President, Donald Trump is set to be the first-ever elected leader and American President to be hosted for a second time by the British Royal Family headed by King Charles III.

Sunday Telegraph reports that Downing Street is preparing to offer Trump…Read more

Plane Crash: S’Korea Acting President Mourns Victims, Calls For Calm

The Acting President of the South Korea, Choi Sang-mok has expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims of the Jeju Air plane crash, which claimed the lives of 179 people.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the plane veered off…Read more

SERAP Urges Tinubu, Others To Publish Declared Assets

On Sunday, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) called on President Bola Tinubu, Vice-President Kashim Shettima, Ministers, State Governors, and the National Assembly to direct the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to publish their declared assets.

The organization made this call in a press statement…Read more

Sokoto Govt Approves 2025 World Bank Business Enabling Action Plan, Other Devt Projects

The Sokoto State Government has taken a significant step towards economic growth and development by approving the 2025 World Bank Business Enabling Action Plan.

This plan is an annual document that outlines the state’s 12-month business strategy…Read more

Gov Abiodun Commends Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun has expressed his admiration for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership and the ongoing impact of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Governor Abiodun made this known on Sunday while reflecting…Read more

NCAA Gives Reasons For Sanctioning Five Airlines

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), on Saturday, clarified that the sanctions initiated against five airlines recently were for consumer protection-related infractions, and not for safety concerns.

NCAA made the clarification following reports making…Read more

