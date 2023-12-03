Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 3

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, December 3, 2023.

COP28: Nigeria To Rollout 100 Electric Buses – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said that Nigeria will roll out 100 electric buses in a step towards a sustainable and eco-friendly future.

Tinubu spoke on Saturday at a high-level meeting with stakeholders and investors on the Nigeria Carbon Market and Electric Buses Rollout

Budget 2024: FG Earmarks N3.2trn Capital Expenditure In MDAs

The Federal Government has earmarked the sum of N3,209,620,029,785 ( approximately N3.2 Trillion) for capital expenditure in its Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in 2024.

In Part M of the 2024 Budget Proposal presented to the Joint Session of the National Assembly on Wednesday

Do More To Protect Palestinian Civilians, Harris Tells Israel

Kamala Harris, the United States Vice President (US) has emphasised the need for Israel as a nation to defend itself against Hamas.

Harris who made this call on Saturday, December 2 said international and humanitarian law

APC Lauds Tinubu, Seeks Speedy Passage Of Budget

The Ebonyi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended President Bola Tinubu for the content of the proposed nation’s budget estimate for the 2024 fiscal year.

The Chairman of the party, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha gave the commendation

COP28: Kyari, Kerry, Moynihan, Others Discuss Climate Issues

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Limited, Malam Mele Kyari joined other global personalities on Thursday, November 30, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirate (UAE), to brainstorm on climate issues and its rising complexities.

On the sidelines of the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC

2024 Budget: Sectoral Allocations Released After Backlash

The Upper Chamber of the National Assembly has released the sectoral allocations of the N27.5 trillion budget for the 2024 fiscal year.

This is coming amid the controversy over the sketchy details of the budget President Bola Tinubu

FG Partners US, UN, Others To End HIV/AIDS By 2030

The Federal Government has said it is working with the United States (US), the United Nations (UN) Programme on HIV/AIDS, and the Global Fund on an initiative aimed at ensuring country ownership and sustainability of national response to HIV/AIDS beyond 2030.

The collaboration came just as the Secretary to the Government of Federation

2023 Budget: Nat’l Assembly May Pass Bill Dec 19

Barring the last-minute change, the National Assembly would pass the 2024 Appropriation Bill of N27.5tn on Tuesday, December 19.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the joint session of the House

FG Implementation Of MDGs Left More Nigerians Poorer – Obi

Former Anambra State Governor and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has said the implementation of the United Nations Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) failed in Nigeria because young people were not mainstreamed into the agenda.

Instead of the programme lifting people

Remi Tinubu Inaugurates NWNN Chapter In Benue, To Empower 6, 000 Women

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has inaugurated both the Benue State and Local Government chapters of the No Woman, No Nation (NWNN) in Makurdi, saying the organization will empower a total of 6,000 women in the state.

Senator Tinubu who underscored the importance of the organisation, explained

Reps Announces Chairmen, Deputies Of Reconstituted Committees

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajuddeen Abbas has announced the Chairmen and Deputies of 27 reconstituted Committees of the House.

The Speaker announced the names of the new Chairmen and their deputies

Trump Must Be Sue For US Capitol Attack – A’Court

As the battle for the 2024 Presidential election draws closer, the United States (US) Court of Appeal has ruled that former President Donald Trump must face civil lawsuits over his role in the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by his supporters, rejecting the former president’s claim that he is immune.

A panel of the U.S. Appeal Court for the District of Columbia Circuit on Friday

Naira Slides To Record Low, Nears Parallel Market Rate

The naira plunged to a record low against the dollar on the official market on Friday, nearing the rate it trades at on the unofficial parallel market.

The data from LSEG showed that the currency of Africa's largest economy

BUA Chairman Rejects Appointment As APC Finance Committee Membership

The Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, on Friday, declined his appointment as a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s finance standing committee.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the ruling party released the names of its standing committees with Ajibola Basiru

OHCSF Confirms Fire Outbreak In Federal Secretariat

The Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) has confirmed fire incidence at the Federal Secretariat on Saturday afternoon, December 2.

The Director of Communication in the OHCSF, M.A. Ahmed, made the confirmation