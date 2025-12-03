Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 3

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, December 3rd 2025.

Tinubu Nominates Gen. Christopher Musa As New Defence Minister

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday nominated General Christopher Gwabin Musa as the new Minister of Defence.

In a letter to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio,…Read More

Senate To Screen Defence Minister Nominee Wednesday

As part of its strategic response to the country’s security challenges, the Senate has revealed that it will screen the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa as the new Minister of Defence on Wednesday, December 3.

The leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele…Read More

Adeleke To Announce New Political Party Dec 13

Following the resignation of the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, has said the governor will formally announce a new political party before December 13.

New Telegraph had earlier reported…Read More

Drama In Senate As Goje Challenges Akpabio Over ‘Unparliamentary’ Conduct

A mild drama unfolded in the Senate on Tuesday as Senator Danjuma Goje of Gombe Central challenged Senate President Godswill Akpabio over what he described as an “unparliamentary act.”

Goje raised a point of order, citing Order 55 (12)…Read More

2027: No Time To Waste On Our Rescue Mission – Atiku

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has urged members and leaders of the coalition who have yet to register with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to do so without delay.

Atiku made the call in a statement following a meeting…Read More

Court Stops Sowore From Making Inciting Comment Inimical To Nat’l Peace

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered human rights activist and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore from further making inciting comments that are inimical to the peace and security of the country.

Justice Mohammed Umar, who gave this order in a ruling…Read More

Nnamdi Kanu’s Release: Otti Meets Tinubu In Aso Rock

The Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti, on Tuesday met President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, in a bid to secure the release of the embattled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

New Telegraph reports that the meeting comes…Read More

Expulsion: PDP To Place Disclaimer On Wike, Fayose, Anyanwu, Bature, Others

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced plans to place disclaimers on eleven of its former members who were expelled by the party’s National Convention in Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 15.

Following its National Working Committee (NWC)…Read More

Insecurity: Tinubu Demands Greater Efficiency, Results-Oriented Strategies From Service Chiefs

President Bola Tinubu has demanded greater efficiency in strategy and delivery from Nigeria’s security chiefs as the country continues to battle pockets of insecurity.

The President issued the charge on Tuesday…Read More

Tinubu Launches 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem, Hails Troops’ Bravery

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has officially launched the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem Appeal Fund at the State House, commending the courage and dedication of Nigerian troops confronting terrorism, insurgency, banditry, and other security threats across the country.

Speaking ahead of the annual Armed Forces Remembrance Day…Read More

Senate Reconstitutes C’ttees On Nat’l Security, Air Force, Others

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday announced the reconstitution of several standing Senate Committees, including the Committee on National Security and Intelligence.

Akpabio, who also chairs the Senate Selection Committee,…Read More

Gov Mbah Presents N1.62tn 2026 Budget Of Renewed Momentum

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State on Tuesday presented a record N1.62 trillion budget for the 2026 fiscal year to the Enugu State House of Assembly, declaring that the administration is shifting from laying foundations to accelerating transformation across all sectors.

The proposed budget represents a 66.5 percent increase…Read More

Shettima To Journalists: You’re Democracy’s Shield Against Authoritarian Threats

Vice President Kashim Shettima has described Nigerian journalists as the nation’s primary defence against authoritarianism, insisting that press freedom remains a non-negotiable pillar of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Speaking on Tuesday at the 2025 Conference…Read More

Reps To Vote On Constitution Amendment Bills, Wednesday, Thursday

The House of Representatives has set Wednesday and Thursday to decide on the Constitution amendment bills currently before it, as part of its commitment to conclude the ongoing constitution review process before the end of 2025.

This is contained in a press statement issued by the Deputy Speaker…Read More

PDP’ll Surmount Its Challenges – Damagum

Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Umar Damagum, has expressed confidence that the party will overcome its current challenges.

Damagum, who spoke in Abuja on Tuesday…Read More