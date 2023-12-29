Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 29

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, December 29, 2023

Plateau Killings: Mutfwang Begs Tinubu To End Bloodshed

The Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Murtfwang has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to as a matter of urgency end the shedding of blood in Plateau State.

Mutfwang who spoke on Thursday said he has pleaded with President Tinubu…Read more

Bode George Asks Tinubu, Govs, Others To Learn From Akeredolu’s Death

Chief Olubode George, the former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called on all Nigerian leaders to learn a lesson from the death of the former Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN).

Speaking in a statement issued on Thursday, Bode George…Read more

JUST-IN: APC NWC Visit Tinubu In Lagos

The members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) on Thursday visited President Bola Tinubu.

New Telegraph reports that the APC NWC members visited President Tinubu at his Lagos residence…Read more

Akeredolu: Makinde Declares Three Days Mourning, Flag To Fly At Half-Mast

Oyo State Governor and Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, ‘Seyi Makinde, has declared three days of state mourning for the deceased Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Thursday, December 28…Read more

Rivers Elders Warn Fubara Over Abuja Resolution

Rivers State elders and leaders have warned Governor Siminalayi Fubara about the implications of implementing the resolution reached in Abuja during a meeting with President Bola Tinubu to address the political crisis in the state.

In an open letter to Fubara, they said Tinubu lacks the power to overrule…Read more

Senate Moves To Bar CBN Governor, Deputies From Participating In Politics

The Senate on Wednesday considered two bills seeking to ban the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Deputy Governors of the apex bank from participating in politics.

The bill, if passed, would create trust between the CBN and Nigerians…Read more

2024: World Bank Predicts Insecurity, Economic Hardship, Others In Nigeria

World Bank on Wednesday forecasted that persistent insecurity, armed conflict, and worsening livelihoods will continue to affect Local Government Areas in Borno, Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto, Yobe, Zamfara states, and the far north of Adamawa State in Nigeria until May 2024.

According to the World Bank, poor macroeconomic conditions are restricting…Read more

Plateau Killings: Reintroduce Forest Guards, NCYP Urges Tinubu

Following the Christmas Eve killings in Plateau State communities, the Northern Christian Youth Professionals (NCYP) have urged President Bola Tinubu to carry on the pledge he made during the campaign to reinstate forest guards.

The group made the pleas in a statement issued on Wednesday…Read more

Oyebanji Signs N159.5bn Ekiti 2024 Budget Into Law

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji on Wednesday signed into law the 2024 appropriation Bill with an assurance that his administration is fully prepared to implement the budget for the realization of his administration’s shared prosperity agenda.

The 2024 Appropriation, Christened “Budget of Sustainable Growth and Development”…Read more

Ondo Declares Three-Day Mourning In Honour Of Akeredolu

The Ondo State Government has declared three-day mourning in honour of the former governor of the state, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu who died on Wednesday, December 27 after a protracted illness.

In a statement issued by Ebenezer Adeniyan, the Chief Press Secretary…Read more

Banditry: Zamfara Shuts Down 11 Cattle Markets Till Further Notice

Following the incessant killing and kidnapping in the state, the Zamfara State Government has once again closed down eleven cattle markets in some parts of the state till further notice.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday…Read more

Religious Tolerance: NAHCON, NCPC Synergize For Smooth Conduct Of Pilgrimages

The Acting Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has hosted his counterpart from the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Reverend Dr Yakubu Pam, as part of creating mutual understanding and working relationship for the smooth conduct of both Muslims and Christian Pilgrimages.

The Christian Pilgrim Commission Chairman who was at the NAHCON office…Read more

Salako Calls On Nigerians To Pray For Tinubu

Ishaq Salako, the Minister of Environment has called on Nigerians to offer prayers for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu‘s Renewed Hopes reform to be implemented successfully for the sustainable development of the country.

Salako made the call at the 69th Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat Nigeria annual Islamic conference…Read more

Name House Of Reps Wing After Na’Abba – Anyim

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim, has recommended that the House of Representatives wing of the National Assembly complex should be named after the former Speaker of the House, Alhaji Ghali Umar Na’Abba.

Anyim who was President of the Senate at the same time Na’Abba served as Speaker…Read more

Bayelsa Gov Signs N489.4bn 2024 Appropriation, Electricity Bills Into Law

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri has signed the 2024 appropriation bill of N489,443,632,374 into law.

Governor Diri appended his signature on the “Budget of Sustainable and Shared Prosperity…Read more