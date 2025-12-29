Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 29

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, December 29th, 2025.

US Airstrikes: Trump Focused On Ending Christians Killings In Nigeria – Moore

A member of the United States (US)House of Representatives, Mr Riley Moore, has said that the American President, Donald Trump, is focused on ending killings of Christians in Nigeria.

The US Congressman made…Read More

US Airstrikes: Terrorists Relocate To Other Part Of Nigeria

Following the missile attacks carried out by the United States of America on Thursday night, December 25, there are strong indications that the suspected terrorists in the North are relocating to other part of the country.US Airstrikes: Terrorists Relocate To Other Part Of Nigeria.

Sunday Telegraph reports that…Read More

Re-Gazetting Tax Law Without Re-Passage Is Nullity – Atiku

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said that no administrative directive by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, or the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, can validate the gazetted version of President Bola Tinubu’s Tax Act.

In a statement posted on X…Read More

N50bn: Present Evidence Of Approval, Not Request – Makinde Tells Fayose

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has dismissed claims by former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, that the Federal Government handed him ₦50 billion, which he allegedly kept quiet about to fund a future presidential ambition, describing the allegation as false, misleading and politically desperate.

In a statement issued on…Read More

Ojulari: Fuel Price War Will Benefit Nigerians

Bayo Ojulari, the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has assured Nigerians that the ongoing price competition in the downstream petroleum sector will ultimately benefit consumers.

Ojulari, who spoke on Sunday…Read More

Edo PDP Condemns Attack On Obaseki By Suspected Thugs

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the attack on Dr Pedro Agbonifo Obaseki, popularly known as Don Pedro Obaseki, by suspected thugs over allegations of disrespect to the Oba of Benin.

The incident reportedly occurred…Read More

US Airstrikes: Nigeria’s Stablity Remains Intact – Edun

The Federal Government has once again told investors, financial analysts, and international development partners that Nigeria remains peaceful, stable, and committed to economic progress, regardless of concerns emanation from the recent, US/Nigeria joint security operation conducted in Sokoto Stateon Christmas Day, which subsequently led to the bombing of terrorists hideouts.

The Minister of Finance and …Read More

SERAP Drags Govs, Wike To Court Over ‘₦14trn Fuel Subsidy Savings’

On Sunday, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) dragged the 36 state governors and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to court over failure to account for the spending of the ₦14 trillion fuel subsidy savings they collected from Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) allocations.

The organization is also…Read More

Zamfara Bomb Blast: ADC Criticizes Tinubu Over Europe Trip

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has condemned President Bola Tinubu’s decision to travel to Europe amid rising security concerns in Nigeria.

President Tinubu, who was…Read More

Gov AbdulRazaq, COAS, Security Chiefs Celebrate Yuletide With Troops In Kwara

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has joined the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General W. Shuaib, and other top security chiefs to celebrate the Yuletide season with troops of the Nigerian Army at Dabban Lema, Edu Local Government Area of the state.

The special luncheon, held in…Read More

Zamfara Bomb Explosion Condemned By House Speaker, Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has strongly condemned a bomb explosion that killed seven road users in Zamfara State, describing the attack as “cowardly.”

Speaking on the incident…Read More

2027 Election Will Be Smoother Ride For Me – Otti

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has declared that the 2027 gubernatorial election in the state will be a smoother ride for him, noting that his re-election would be better than previous outings.

Governor Otti made this declaration…Read More

Tinubu Leaves For Europe Ahead Of UAE Trip

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday departed Lagos for Europe, continuing his end-of-year break and ahead of his official visit to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

President Tinubu was invited…Read More

NCAA To Intensify Regulatory Oversight To Fortify Aviation Safety

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening public confidence through proactive, performance-based oversight.

Addressing the theme of “Trust…Read More

Eyo Festival Shows Culture, Tradition Hold Huge Tourism Potential – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has described the Eyo Festival in Lagos as a powerful reminder that Nigeria’s culture and traditions hold immense tourism potential and can serve as vital assets for national development.

The President made this remark…Read More

Gov Otu Flags Off 2025 Bikers Carnival In Calabar

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to safety, tourism promotion, and global cultural exchange as he flagged off the 2025 Bikers Carnival in Calabar, one of the signature events of the Carnival Calabar festival.

Represented by his Deputy, Rt…Read More