Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 28

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, December 28, 2023

Plateau Killings: Tinubu’s Inaction Emboldening Terrorists – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said the failure of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government to take adequate measures to protect lives and property in the country, had continued to embolden terrorists to attack Nigerians.

PDP in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba…Read more

Shettima, Abba, Barau, Kwankwaso Others Witness Na’Abba’s Funeral Prayers

The Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima, Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State, were among hundreds of mourners who attended the funeral prayers of the late 7th Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’abba at Emirs Palace at about 5.38 pm.

The remains of the late Speaker was earlier received at Aminu Kano…Read more

Nigeria In Safe Hands, Challenged, But Can Pull Through – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has once again highlighted the importance of cooperation and collective effort of all and sundry in the effort to pull Nigeria through its economic tunnel.

He also reiterated confidence in his economic team of the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning…Read more

INEC Retires Four Directors Over FG Tenure Policy

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday said it has begun the implementation of the Federal Government circular on the retirement of directors with eight years or more of service in the public sector.

INEC in a statement issued by the National Commissioner…Read more

Akeredolu’s Contributions Valuable – Govs

Nigerian governors have said the death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has robbed them of his contributions to critical national issues.

The governors in a statement by the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum…Read more

Plateau Killings: Shettima Visits IDPs, Says FG IS Determined To Ensure Justice

The Vice President of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima has described the recent killings in Plateau State as horrible, reiterating the resolve and commitment of the Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to find permanent solutions to problems of insecurity in the country and ensure that the perpetrators of the recent attack in the State are brought to book.

Shettima made this on Wednesday when he visited thousands of displaced persons…Read more

Akeredolu’s Death, Blow To APC, Progressive Family – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has described the death of the governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, as a blow to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the progressives in general.

The President in a tribute he personally signed and made available to newsmen…Read more

Ortom: Akeredolu, Na’Abba Among Nigeria’s Finest

The immediate past Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom yesterday said that Nigeria has lost two illustrious and patriotic sons following the deaths of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, and the former Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ghali Umar Na’Abba.

Chief Ortom stated that the untimely demise of Akeredolu and Na’Abba…Read more

PDP, Atiku, Mourn Akreredolu, Na’Abba

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the last presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, have expressed sadness over the death of Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and former Speaker of the House of Representatives Alhaji Ghali Umar Na’Abba.

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba…Read more

Plateau Killings: Tinubu Approves Immediate Humanitarian Support For Victims

President Bola Ahmed Tinibu has approved the activation of immediate humanitarian response and support to the victims of the Christmas Eve Plateau Massacre.

The Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation…Read more

Plateau Killings: Tinubu Approves Immediate Humanitarian Support For Victims

President Bola Ahmed Tinibu has approved the activation of immediate humanitarian response and support to the victims of the Christmas Eve Plateau Massacre.

The Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation…Read more

As A leader, Akeredolu Was Exceptional, Ganduje Mourns Ondo Gov

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has mourned the death of the governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, saying he was an exceptional leader.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Ondo State governor died…Read more

Adebutu Visits Ogun Police, Dismisses Vote Buying, Money Laundering Allegations

The Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu on Wednesday visited the headquarters of the State Police Command to clear the air on the vote buying and money laundering allegations levelled against him by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adebutu who arrived at Eleweran, the command’s headquarters at 11.10 am…Read more

He Was A Man Of Integrity, Akpabio Mourns Akeredolu

The President of the 10th Senate, Godswill Akpabio has described the passing of Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu of Ondo State as shocking.

Speaking in a condolence message issued on Wednesday in Abuja…Read more

Akeredolu Dies Of Prostrate Cancer – Ondo Govt

The Ondo State government on Wednesday said the death of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu was a result of complications arising from prostate cancer.

The Commissioner for Information, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju…Read more