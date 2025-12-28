Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 28

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, December 28th, 2025.

Community, State Police Will Be Reality, Tinubu Assures CAN

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised Nigerians that the demand for community and state police will be fulfilled immediately the National Assembly completes the required legislative processes.

This is as the president…

US Airstrikes: Ndume Urges FG To Include N’East In Joint Military Operations

Erstwhile Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume, has appealed to the Federal Government to include the Northeast in its ongoing joint military operations with the United States (US) in destroying terrorist enclaves in the region.

Senator Ndume, who made this…

IPI Honour: Abiodun Hails DSS Director-General For Upholding Press Freedom

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has congratulated the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr Oluwatosin Ajayi, on his commendation by the Nigerian National Committee of the International Press Institute (IPI), describing the recognition as a strong affirmation of professionalism and respect for democratic values.

The honour was bestowed…

Ekiti 2026: Fayemi Urges Sustained Mobilization For Oyebanji’s Re-Election

The immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has charged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State to step up their mobilisation for Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s re-election for a second term, despite weak opposition in the state.

Dr Fayemi gave the charge…

After Tinubu, I’m Most Abused Politician In Nigeria – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike, has described himself as the most abused politician in the country after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Wike spoke on Saturday during…

Remo Day 2025: Akpabio Urges Unity As Abiodun Celebrates Power Of Culture

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has urged the people of Remoland to strengthen unity and cooperation with their Ijebu kinsmen in pursuit of the proposed Ijebu-Remo State, describing harmony as essential to the realisation of the collective aspiration.

Senator Akpabio made this…

Insecurity: 1,000 Forest Guards Pass Out In Ilorin

No fewer than 1,000 Forest Guards have had their passing out parade in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, ahead of their full deployment to curtail the activities of terrorists, kidnappers, and illegal miners, among others, in the State.

Speaking at the event, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq called…

Terrorism Has Already Violated Nigeria’s Sovereignty – Sani

Former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, has said Nigeria’s sovereignty has long been violated by terrorists and violent criminal gangs who have killed thousands of citizens, raped women, razed villages, kidnapped students and extorted billions of naira in ransom.

In a statement on Saturday,…

Rivers Community Decries Fresh Oil Spills, Seeks FG’s Intervention

The Kpean Community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State has decried what it described as unprecedented environmental and humanitarian crisis following a devastating oil spill that occurred in the area.

The Kpean Council of Chiefs…

Tantita Hands Over Crude Oil Thieves To Taskforce For Prosecution

Tantita Security Services Limited (TSSNL) has handed over four suspected crude oil thieves arrested in Delta State onboard MT Thor to the Special Prosecution Team (SPT) of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Petroleum Product Theft.

The arrest was disclosed…

N’Delta Group Issues 7-Day Ultimatum Over Allegations Against Tunji-Ojo

A Niger Delta rights group has issued a seven-day ultimatum to individuals behind what it described as defamatory allegations against the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

At a press briefing in Port Harcourt...

Insecurity: Why We’re Happy With USA Airstrikes – APC Chieftain

A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Niger Dtate Hon. Jonathan Vatsa has described the ongoing airstrike against the Islamic State sects and other terrorists across the country as the best thing that happened to Nigeria in recent times, saying “We are very happy about the airstrike because it gave us a great relief”.

Vatsa, a former Commissioner…

Grandeur, Culture As Lagos Hosts 74th Eyo Festival Grand Finale At TBS

Lagos radiated splendour, unity and cultural majesty on Saturday as thousands gathered at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Onikan for the 74th edition of the Eyo Festival Grand Finale, one of Nigeria’s most prestigious traditional celebrations.

The festival, featuring over…

Seek Eternal Gift Over Ephemeral Things, Adeboye Charges Individuals

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has charged individuals to seek eternal gift over ephemeral gifts.

Adeboye, at the annual December…

AFCON 2025: S’Eagles Beat Tunisia 3-2 To Reach Round Of 16

On Saturday evening, Super Eagles of Nigeria booked a place in the Round of 16 at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after outscoring Tunisia 3-2 in a five-goal thriller at Fez Stadium.

Saturday Telegraph reports…