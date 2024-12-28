Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 28

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Saturday, December 28, 2024.

DHQ: How Secondary Explosions Caused Death of Sokoto Villagers

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has clarified that the civilian casualties from the December 25 ‘coordinated joint operation’ in Jirikon Forest, Silame Local Governments Area of Sokoto State, were occasioned by secondary explosions triggered by “hoarded munitions”.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Edward Buba…Read more

We’ll Investigate Sokoto Airstrike, Ensure Justice – Matawalle

The Federal Government has said it will conduct a thorough investigation into Wednesday’s accidental bombing that killed 10 people in Gidan Bisa and Runtuwa villages of the Silame Local Government Area.

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mutawalle…Read more

Nigeria Renews N3.28trn Currency Swap Deal With China

Nigeria and China have renewed their 15 billion yuan (about $2.09 billion) or N3.28 trillion, Bilateral Currency Swap Agreement (BCSA), designed to boost trade and investment between the two countries.

According to a statement posted on the People’s Bank of China’s…Read more

Remember Responsibility To People, Accountability To Allah, Lagos Imam Tells Tinubu

The Chief Imam of Lagos Central Mosque, Ridhwan Jamiu, has advised President Bola Tinubu to remember his responsibilities to the people because he would be accountable to Allah when he returns to him.

According to a press release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga…Read more

Stampede: FG Must Compensate Victims – Falana

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and Human Rights activist, Mr Femi Falana, has asked the Federal Government to set up machinery to compensate the families of those who lost their loved ones in the stampedes that occurred in different parts of the country.

Pointedly, Falana said the Nigeria Police should be held responsible…Read more

Tinubu Attends Jumat Service At Lagos

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday, attended Jumat prayers at the Lekki Central Mosque in Lagos State.

This marks his first public appearance since last week’s prayers…Read more

Airstrike: NAF To Probe Killing Of Sokoto Villagers

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced plans to thoroughly investigate reports of airstrikes that struck two villages in Sokoto State on Wednesday morning, December 25.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that residents of Gidan…Read more

Jonathan Condoles With Jigawa Gov Over Son, Mother Death

Former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan has joined others to condole with the Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi over the death of his son, Abdulwahab, who died in an automobile crash barely 24 hours after the demise of his mother Maryam Namadi.

Jonathan in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja…Read more

German President Dissolves Parliament

German President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Friday dissolved parliament and announced February 23 as the date for an early general election after the collapse of Olaf Scholz’s government last month.

Confirming the general election, Steinmeier emphasized…Read more

Tchiani’s Allegations: Your Response Raises More Questions – LND Tells FG

The League of Northern Democrats (LND) has said the Nigerian government’s response to the allegation of planned destabilisation of Niger Republic by its military ruler, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, raises more questions than answers.

The league had challenged the Federal Government…Read more

Ekiti 2026: Fayemi Cautions Against Leadership Caucus

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi has warned some stakeholders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state against forming any caucus that is not in tandem with the constitution of the ruling party.

The former governor highlighted the efforts he solely made to achieve the governorship…Read more

House Minority Caucus Condemns Crackdown On Citizens

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has slammed the Federal Government over its crackdown on citizens for criticising the policies of the government of the day.

It has therefore demanded the immediate release of all persons…Read more

Obi Mourns As Gov Namadi Losses Mother, Son

The Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi has expressed deep sadness as he mourned the passing of Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi’s mother, Hajiya Maryam Namadi, and his son, Abdulwahab.

In a heartfelt message shared on Friday, Obi described…Read more

Tinubu Mourns Ex-Indian PM, Singh

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed deep condolences to the government and people of India over the death of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 92.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information…Read more

Sanwo-Olu Mourns Jigawa Gov’s Mother, Son Death

On Friday, Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, of Lagos State sends his deep condolences to Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, over the tragic loss of his eldest son, Abdulwahab Namadi, and his mother, Hajiya Maryam Namadi.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Abdulwahab…Read more

