Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 27

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Insecurity: CDS Charges Army To Remain Steadfast Against Security Charges

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa has tasked the Nigeria Army on the need to remain steadfast against the security challenges facing the country.

Musa stated this on Tuesday in Sokoto at a special launch to mark the Christmas…Read more

Rivers Crisis: Tinubu Hails Fubara For Resolving Rift With Wike

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has applauded Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State for resolving the political impasse between him and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

President Tinubu gave the commendation on Tuesday, December 26…Read more

Edo 2024: Obaseki, Shaibu War Thickens As DG Office Gets 300m Allocation

The crisis between the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu seems not over as indications emerged that the budgetary allocation to the office of the deputy governor was a paltry N300m as against the governor’s N19bn, the Secretary to the State Government’s (SSG) N8 billion, the House of Assembly’s N13 billion and the Head of Service (HoS) N968 million.

New Telegraph reports that the 2024 Appropriation Bill was signed into law…Read more

Insecurity: Gov Bago Tasks Nigerian Air Force To Sustain Onslaught On Terrorists

Niger State Governor, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago has commended the Nigerian Air Force for its tireless efforts aimed at curtailing the activities of terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements.

The Governor gave the commendation when he received the Chief of Air Staff…Read more

Suspected Herdsmen Kill Christian, Three Other Farmers In Benue Community

Gunmen suspected to be of Fulani extraction on Christmas Day made an incursion into the Turan community at Dasa, Gaambe-Tiev Logo Local Government Area of Benue State and killed a Christian and three other farmers.

New Telegraph reports that the invasion took place at about 9 pm when Christians…Read more

Abbas Salutes Akume At 70, Gov Sule At 64

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has congratulated the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, as he clocks 70 on Wednesday.

Describing the SGF’s 70 years on earth as impactful, the Speaker noted with delight how Senator Akume…Read more

Ex-Osun Commissioner, Remi Wilson Is Dead

Osun State’s former Commissioner of Finance, Remi Wilson has reportedly passed away.

Wilson passed away at her house in Ilobu, Irepodun Local Government Area of the State…Read more

Tinubu Condemns Plateau Brutal Killings

President Bola Tinubu has strongly condemned the heinous and brutal attacks in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State, which resulted in the tragic loss of many lives.

This came as he directed security agencies to immediately move in…Read more

Akpabio Pledges Support For Renewed Hope Agenda

Senator Godswill Akpabio, the 10th Senate President of the National Assembly on Tuesday pledged the support of the lawmakers towards achieving the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Akpabio made the pledge while addressing the congregation during the Christmas…Read more

Plateau Killings: Tinubu Lacks Political Will To Fight Insecurity – AAC

Following the incessant killings in Plateau State, the African Action Congress (AAC) has said President Bola Tinubu lacks the political will to defeat the worsening insecurity in the country.

The group made this known while reacting to the grievous killing of over 96 people…Read more

Bye Elections: PDP Releases Timetable, Schedule Of Activities

The opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has released the timetable and schedule of activities for the upcoming bye-elections scheduled to hold in February 2024.

Announcing its preparedness, the party released the schedule for bye-elections…Read more

Plateau Killings: CUPP Demands True Federalism, State Police

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), on Tuesday called on President Bola Tinubu to urgently set up a constitutional review committee to amend the Nigerian Constitution to conform with true federalism and empower the component states to have their own internal security outfit to defend themselves.

The CUPP made the demand in reaction to the killing of over 150 people and burning down of 223…Read more

Abbas Bemoans Fresh Killings On Plateau

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D, has condemned in totality, the attacks on communities within Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State on Christmas Eve.

Abbas, who described the attack as barbaric and heinous…Read more

Kanye West Apologizes To Jewish Community Over Anti-Semitic Comments

Famous American rapper, Kanye Omari West, popularly known as Kanye West or Ye, has finally tendered a public apology to the Jewish community over his anti-Semitic comments.

This comes one year after the singer declared war on the Jewish community…Read more

Mutfwang Blames FG Over Incessant Killings In Plateau

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has criticised what he described as the “lack of political will” by the Federal Government to flush out marauding terrorists in the state.

He said that insurgents have been occupying schools in the Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area…Read more