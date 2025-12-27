Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 27

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, December 27th, 2025.

Terrorism: FG Confirms US Air Strikes In Nigeria

The Federal Government has confirmed that the United States (US) military launched attacks on terrorist targets in the North West region of Nigeria.

It, however, said that the strikes…Read More

N’Assembly Orders Review Of 2025 Tax Laws Over Alleged Discrepancies

The National Assembly has intervened in the controversy surrounding Nigeria’s newly passed tax laws, ordering an urgent internal review and fresh gazetting to restore clarity and confidence in the legislative process.

The decision of the apex…Read More

Shettima Visits Borno Bomb Blast Survivors, Pledges Sustained Security Collaboration

Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured residents of Borno State and Nigerians nationwide that the Federal Government remains resolute in its duty to protect lives and property, following a bomb explosion at Gamboru Market in Maiduguri on Wednesday.

This was just as the Vice…Read More

Gumi Condemns US Bombing Of ISIS In Nigeria

Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has condemned the United States’ bombing of a terrorist hideout in Sokoto State, north-western Nigeria.

Gumi, who spoke in a statement…Read More

Makinde Increases Retirees’ Gratuity From N1.5bn to N3bn

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has increased the gratuity payment of retirees in the state from N1.5 billion to N3 billion.

‎The Secretary of the Nigeria Labour…Read More

Insecurity: Airstrikes Hit Terrorist Hideouts In Sokoto — Officials Confirm

Officials of Tangaza Local Government Area in Sokoto State have confirmed that the US Military had carried out an offensive against some Lakurawa bandit enclaves in the Sokoto axis on Thursday night, December 25.

New Telegraph gathered that…Read More

Tinubu Applauds $1.26bn Financing For Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway

President Bola Tinubu has commended the Federal Ministry of Finance and other key agencies for successfully closing a landmark $1.26 billion financing deal for Phase 1, Section 2 of the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway, describing it as a major boost to Nigeria’s infrastructure development drive.

In a statement issued by his…Read More

American Strike: Tinubu Has Outsourced His Constitutional Responsibility – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Friday said President Bola Tinubu has outsourced his constitutional responsibility with the December 25, 2025, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) airstrikes in Sokoto State.

ADC, in a statement issued…Read More

Recalibration Of New Security Architecture’ll Yield Desired Results, Tinubu Assures

President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians that the ongoing recalibration of the country’s security architecture would soon begin to yield results that would gladden their hearts.

He gave this assurance on Friday…Read More

Tambuwal Urges Calm After US Airstrike In Sokoto

Senator Representing Sokoto South Senatorial District and former Governor of the state, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwa,l has called for calm following reports of an airstrike carried out in parts of Sokoto State as part of ongoing counterterrorism efforts.

In a statement shared on his…Read More

PDP Faults FG’s Communication Over U.S. Strike On Terrorists⁩

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticised the Federal Government’s handling of public communication following the reported United States military strike on terrorist assets in Nigeria, describing it as ineffective and poorly coordinated.

In a press statement signed…Read More

Akpabio, Abbas Direct CNA To Regazette Disputed Tax Laws

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas have asked the Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamorudeen to re-gazette the Acts and issue Certified True Copies of the versions duly passed by both chambers.

Spokesperson to the House…Read More

Dele Momodu Questions Tinubu’s Silence After U.S. Military Operation In Nigeria

Veteran journalist and publisher, Dele Momodu, has raised concerns over the whereabouts and response of President Bola Tinubu following reports of a United States–led military operation allegedly carried out on Nigerian soil with the cooperation of the Federal Government.

In a post on Friday, Momodu…Read More

2027: Abiodun Assures Peaceful, Rancour-Free Power Transition In Ogun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has assured residents of the state that his administration will deliver a seamless, peaceful and rancour-free transition of power at the end of his second term in 2027, pledging to set a historic benchmark in the state’s democratic journey.

The governor gave the assurance…Read More

Transport Minister Condemns Borno Bomb Blast

The Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Alkali, has condemned the tragic incident that occurred at Al Adum Jummuat mosque, located in the Gamboru market area of Maiduguri, on Wednesday, December 24th.

According to a statement…Read More