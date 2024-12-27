Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 27

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Friday, December 27, 2024.

Nigeria Won’t Allow Foreign Military Bases, Vows To Flush Lakurawas – Gen Musa

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa has reaffirmed Nigeria’s stance against foreign military bases in the country.

Gen Musa urged Nigerians not to support bandits in any form…Read more

Allegations To Destabilise Niger Republic Baseless – FG

The Nigerian government has described as baseless, allegations by Nigerien military leader, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, of collusion between Nigeria and France to destabilise his country.

The Federal Government also denied the allegation…Read more

Airstrike: Atiku Calls For Accountability In Counter-Terrorism Efforts

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed deep outrage over the tragic airstrike that claimed the lives of nearly a dozen innocent civilians in Gidan Sama and Rumtuwa communities in Sokoto State.

Atiku in a statement issued on Thursday while condemning…Read more

Boko Haram Funding Allegations: Silence Could Erode Public Confidence, LND Tells FG

The League of Northern Democrats (LND), said the allegations made by the President of Niger Republic, accusing prominent Nigeria government officials, including President Bola Tinubu, the National Security Adviser (NSA) Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and former Director General of National Intelligent Agency (NIA) Ahmed Rufa’i, in complicity of France, of funding and equipping Boko Haram is weighty enough to be ignored.…Read more

Farotimi Breaks Silence On Alleged Defamation Trial

Dele Farotimi, a human rights advocate and Lagos-based lawyer, on Thursday, said he remains undaunted amid his trial for alleged defamation.

New Telegraph on Tuesday, December 24, reported that the activist…Read more

Insecurity: Obi Calls For Rescue Of Kidnapped Lawmaker

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has expressed deep concern over the abduction of Hon. Justice Azuka, a member of the Anambra State House of Assembly representing Onitsha North Constituency.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Hon. Azuka…Read more

Abbas Felicitates Akume On 71st Birthday

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has extended warm felicitations to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, on the occasion of his 71st birthday, coming up on Friday, December 27.

Abbas acknowledged the pivotal role played by SGF Akume…Read more

Tinubu Mourns Passing Of Jigawa Gov’s Mother

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his heartfelt condolences to the Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, following the death of his mother, Hajiya Maryam Namadi.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the matriarch…Read more

Yuletide: Obi Visits Onitsha Correctional Centre

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi visited the Nigerian Correctional Centre in Onitsha on Christmas Day to celebrate with inmates and assess ongoing rehabilitation programs.

Joined by Archbishop Valerian Okeke, the Grand Patron…Read more

Christmas: Biden Calls On American To Reflect Unity

The outgoing President of the United States (US), Joe Biden on Wednesday called for unity among Americans to reflect and unite with each other amid Christmas celebration.

Read more Speaking in a video message on Christmas Day, President Biden…

Zelensky Fumes Over Russia Christmas Day Missile Attack Amid the Christmas Day celebration across the world, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky has outrightly condemned what he described as an inhumane attack from Russia, which launched over 170 missiles and drones on his war-torn country. New Telegraph gathered that the power grid on Christmas Day killed…Read more 2027: Kwankwaso Vows To Diminish APC’s Influence In Kano Ahead of the 2027 general election, the former Kano State Governor and leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has pledged to significantly reduce the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) votes in Kano State. Kwankwaso made this pledge on Wednesday while addressing…Read more Governor Inuwa Hosts Christian Community On Christmas Homage Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, on Wednesday, received members of the Christian community, under the auspices of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on a Christmas homage at the Government House. Speaking while receiving the procession, Governor…Read more Insecurity: JTF N’West Clarifies Jet Strike Reports In Sokoto The Joint Task Force North West Operation Fansan Yamma has addressed recent reports concerning a military fighter jet allegedly bombing civilian structures in the Silame Local Government Area of Sokoto State. In a statement issued on Wednesday by Abubakar Abdullah…Read more

