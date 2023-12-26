Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 26

The party pegged the expression of interest form for the Senate at N3 million…Read more

Tinubu Must Rids Public Service Of Criminals – Bishop Kukah

The Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to rid the public service of criminals who have turned the opportunity to serve into an ignoble enterprise.

Kukah in his Christmas message theme, "Time to Reclaim Nigeria's Greatness" said

Christmas: Tinubu’s Bad Economy Policies Cause Of Nigeria’s Hardship – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi has urged Nigerians not to lose hope or allow despair to creep in despite the current difficulties and challenges in the country.

Obi in a Christmas message released on Monday identified bad government

Emefiele Punctures Jim Obazee’s Fraud Reports

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele who secured his bail on Friday has debunked allegations of fraudulent transactions levelled against him by the Federal Government hired Investigator, Jim Obazee, that he lodged £543, 482,213 in fixed deposits in UK banks.

He bluntly denied involvement in the opening of such accounts in UK banks

Wike Vs Fubara: I’ll Be Dead Man If I Don’t Let Tinubu Know He’s Going The Wrong Direction – Clark

An elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark has faulted President Bola Tinubu’s intervention in the political crisis rocking Rivers State, describing it as “anti-constitution”.

New Telegraph recalls that President Tinubu had waded into the crisis rocking the Rivers State

Christmas: Jonathan Sends Message To Nigerians

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, has extended his warm wishes to Nigerians and Christians worldwide on the occasion of this year’s Christmas Day celebration.

The former President in his Christmas message emphasized the importance of demonstrating love

How Tinubu Ignored My Advice – Soyinka

Prominent Nigerian dramatist, Prof. Wole Soyinkahas said that President Bola Tinubu disregarded his recommendation to not seek the office.

When Soyinka paid Tinubu a courtesy call at his Lagos residence on Sunday

End- Of-Year: Kalu harps on nation-building

Former Governor of Abia State and Chairman, Senate Committee on Privatisation, Dr Orji Kalu, has urged Nigerians to embrace peace and unity.

The former governor, in his Christmas and end- of-year message

Lalong Condemns Christmas Eve Attacks On Plateau Communities

Former Labour Minister and Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District, Simon Bako Lalong has described the Christmas Eve attacks on various communities in Bokkos, Mangu and Barkin Ladi Local Government Councils as another barbaric act of crisis merchants who are bent on making the State unstable.

While commiserating with the affected communities and the Government of Plateau State

How Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate 2023 Christmas (Photos)

Nigerian celebrities have flooded the internet with breathtaking Christmas photos as they celebrated this festive season with their family on their social media platforms on Monday, December 25.

Many brought unique styles and creativity into their costume

Re-Run: Umahi’s Brother Declares For Ebonyi South

Austin Umahi, a younger brother to the Minister of Works, David Umahi, has declared for the re-run for the Ebonyi South senatorial district.

Austin's declaration comes days after the Independent National Electoral Commission

Ganduje Urges Nigerians To Maintain Spirit Of Hope In Tinubu’s Govt

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on Monday, urged Nigerians not to lose hope in President Bola Tinubu, saying he has a strong conviction that the current administration can steer the country out of its current economic challenges.

Ganduje, who stated this in a Christmas message signed by his Chief Press Secretary

Governance: Emmanuel Never Put Me Under Pressure – Eno

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno has said his predecessor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has never put him under pressure, since leaving office in May.

"On the contrary, we are the ones chasing him to ask him to always come around to advise us