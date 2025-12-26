Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 26

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, December 26th, 2025.

Trump: U.S. Launches Strikes On ISIS Terrorists In Nigeria

The 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump on Thursday said the American government had launched a powerful strikes on ISIS terrorists in Nigeria.

President Trump, who made

Presidency Debunks Reports Of Gbajabiamila’s Replacement As CoS

On Thursday, Presidency debunked news reports making the rounds that President Bola Tinubu had sacked his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, with his Principal Private Secretary, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

The Presidency debunked

Come With Your Petition In Person, ICPC Tells Dangote

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has declared that Africa’s richest man and Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, must appear in person to adopt his corruption allegation petition.

New Telegraph recalls that

Christmas, A Shared Responsibility – Obi

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Mr Peter Obi, has called on Nigerians to reflect on the values of love, sacrifice, humility, and hope, which he said, are deeply needed in Nigeria today.

Obi in his Christmas message

Abbas Condemns Attack On Maiduguri Mosque

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has condemned the bomb blast that rocked a mosque in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Wednesday, claiming several lives and injuring many others.

The Speaker described the

Christmas: CDS Sends Strong Message To Frontline Troops

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, on Thursday, said Nigeria owes the troops on the frontline a huge debt of gratitude despite the escalating insecurity across the country.

Oluyede made this remark

Six Zamfara PDP Lawmakers Dump Party For APC

Six serving People’s Democratic Party (PDP) members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly have announced their defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Announcing ther defection

Maiduguri Mosque Attack: APC Have Failed Nigerians – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said the Christmas Eve explosion in a mosque in Gamboru Market, Maiduguri, Borno State, is another sad reminder of the rising insecurity that has become the unfortunate contemporary reality that Nigerians face.

PDP, in a statement issued

Nigeria’s Greatest Strength Lies In Her People – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has extolled the resilience of Nigerians, noting that the country’s greatest strength lies in her people.

ADC in a Christmas message

Netanyahu Condemns Christian Genocide In Nigeria

The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decried what he terms as persecution of Christians in Nigeria, urging for an immediate end to religiously motivated violence and displacement targeting Christians in Nigeria.

This was contained in a

Akpabio Salutes Nigerians At Christmas, Urges Peace, Love, Unity

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has congratulated Nigerians, particularly Christians, on the occasion of Christmas celebration, urging them to promote peace, love, and unity.

In his Christmas message, signed

Christmas: Christ’s Love, Humility, Timeless Principles – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said the enduring values embodied in the Christmas season, such as love, sacrifice, humility, and generous provision for others, are not mere seasonal virtues but timeless principles.

The PDP National Chairman

Gov Otu Signs 2026 Budget Into Law

Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, has formally signed the 2026 Appropriation Bill into law, describing the budget as “a statement of purpose and a solemn commitment to social stability, inclusion and shared prosperity.”

The signing ceremony took

Oborevwori Preaches Love, Unity, Christ-Like Living At Christmas

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has felicitated with Deltans on the celebration of Christmas 2025, urging them to embrace love, unity and Christ-like living as the foundation for peaceful coexistence and sustainable development in the state.

In his Christmas message,

Wike Enjoins Christians, Residents To Promote Peace, Unity

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has enjoined Christians and residents of Abuja to use the Christmas season to promote peace, unity and harmonious coexistence.

Wike made the call in his