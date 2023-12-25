Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 25

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, December 25, 2023

Yuletide: Over 50, 000 troops on duty nationwide –COAS

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, has said that while citizens will be celebrating Christmas and New Year holidays with their families and loved ones, over 50, 000 troops will not enjoy the privilege as they are deployed in “difficult-to-access locations across the country.”

Commending the security forces for their dedication to the cause of national security

CBN: Bank customers got N15.6bn, $25,246 refund in H1’23

Deposit money banks in the country refunded the sums of N15.6 billion and $25,246.52 to customers over various financial related complaints in the first six months of this year, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said.

The apex bank, which stated this in its 2023 half-year economic report released over the weekend

Renew Your Commitment To Building A Better Nigeria, Lawan Tells Christians

Former President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has charged Christians in Nigeria to renew their commitment to building a better nation for all.

According to a statement by Dr Ezrel Tabiowo, his Media Adviser

Christmas: Tinubu’s Transportation Subsidy Thoughtless Policy – LP

The Labour Party (LP) has said the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government to reduce by half, transportation costs for holiday markers this Christmas season, is a thoughtless policy.

The National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure, in a message to Christians

Tinubu/Aregbesola’s Feud: It Might Take Time But Truth Will Prevail – Sheik Onikijipa

It A renowned Islamic Scholar, Sheik Sulaiman Farooq Onikijapa on Sunday said the perceived sore relationship between President Bola Tinubu and immediate Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola would soon come to an end.

Onikijipa noted that though it might take time, the truth would surely prevail

Akpabio, Barau, Bamidele, Others Encourage Nigerians At Christmas

As Christians celebrate Christmas, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Sunday, called on Nigerians to remain steadfast and hopeful despite the hard times they are experiencing.

Akpabio, who gave this encouragement in a Christmas message

Kalu Reveals Tinubu, Shettima’s Igbo Titiles Will Strengthen National Unity

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, had asserted that the Igbo traditional titles conferred on President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima would strengthen national unity and harmony.

Congratulating President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima

Wike Breaks Silence, Says I Didn’t Invite Tinubu To Intervene In Rivers Crisis

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said he did not invite President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the political crisis rocking Rivers State.

Wike stated this on Sunday while addressing a congregation during a thanksgiving

Niger Delta Youths Laud Tinubu For Ensuring Peace In Rivers

The youths of the Niger Delta have hailed President Bola Tinubu for resolving the political crisis that engulfed Rivers State.

The youths under the aegis of the Niger Delta Youth Movement(NDYM)

Christmas: We’ll Continue To Implement Palliatives To Ease Burdens On Vulnerable – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has assured that his administration would continue to implement palliatives that would ease the burdens of the current economic realities on the vulnerable in the country.

This was the main thrust of the Christmas message by the President

First Lady Assures Nigerians, Says 2024 Will Be Glorious For All

Oluremi Tinubu, the First Lady on Saturday declared at the State House that 2024 would be a wonderful year for Nigerians.

She made this known while speaking in a Christmas message delivered

Tinubu Govt To Probe Outrageous Fares Impose By Airlines

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has said it would investigate the raging and high airfares imposed on Nigerian travellers by airlines operating in the country.

The Executive Vice Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

SERAP Sues NNPCL Over Failure To Account For Nigeria’s Oil Revenue

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) over failure to disclose details of Nigeria’s daily oil production, exportation, and revenues since the removal of fuel subsidy in May 2023.

In the suit filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja, SERAP is seeking

Put Your Hope In Christ This Christmas, NLC Tell Nigerians

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has asked Nigeria to put their hope in Christ in the course of this year’s celebration and be assured that in unity, every challenge would be overcome to build a more resilient and compassionate society.

President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero in a Christmas message

Christmas: Ododo Charges Kogites, Nigerians To Imbibe Spirit Of Nation-Building

The Kogi State Governor-Elect, Hon. Ahmed Usman Ododo felicitates with Christians on the occasion of the birth of Christ, urging Kogites and Nigerians to Imbibe the spirit of nation-building and sacrifice for the greatness of the nation.

In a statement by the Media Office of the Governor-Elect