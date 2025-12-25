Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 25

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, December 25th, 2025.

EFCC Slams 16-Count Money Laundering Charge Against Malami, Son

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has slammed a 16-count money laundering charge to the tune of N9 billion against former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), his son, Abdulaziz Malami, and an employee of Rahamaniyya Properties Limited, Hajia Bashir Asabe.

Tax Laws: Reps Probe Panel Begins Sitting, Vow To Unearth Truth

The House of Representatives Adhoc Committee investigating alleged discrepancies in the gazetted Tax Reform Acts has assured that it will be thorough, transparent and fair in its assignment.

Atiku Accuses Tinubu Of Defying S’Court Judgment On LG Autonomy

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has accused President Bola Tinubu of deliberately refusing to implement a binding Supreme Court judgment directing the Federal Government to ensure direct allocation of funds to local governments from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).

Christmas: We’re Committed To Prosperous Nigeria – FG

The Federal Government on Wednesday said it is focused on building a safer, stronger, and more prosperous country.

Christmas: Fubara Seeks Unity, Peaceful Coexistence Amongst Rivers People

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has sued for unity, harmony and peaceful coexistence among the people of the state, stressing that it is only in a united and stable atmosphere that the government can build the infrastructure, strengthen the economy, and secure the prosperous future that every citizen deserves.

No Faction In PDP, Party Leadership Insists

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reiterated that, both in law and in fact, there is no faction within the party, insisting that its legitimately elected leadership remains intact and constitutionally recognised.

Christmas: I’m Committed To Religious Freedom, Tinubu Assures

President Bola Tinubu has restated his commitment to doing everything within his power to enshrine religious freedom in Nigeria and to protect all people of different faiths from violence.

Tax Law: Ndume Urges Tinubu To Jettison January Implementation

Amid the controversy surrounding the new Tax law, the Senator representing Borno South Senatorial District, Ali Ndume, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to jettison the January 2026 implementation date.

Christmas: CAN Urges Churches To Celebrate With Hope, Heightened Security Vigilance

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged churches across the country to celebrate Christmas with hope, wisdom and heightened security consciousness, against the backdrop of persistent economic hardships and security challenges confronting the nation.

2027: Tinubu Inaugurates APC C’ttee On Strategy, Conflict Resolution

President Bola Tinubu has inaugurated a Committee on Strategy, Conflict Resolution and Mobilisation of the All Progressives Congress to address internal disputes and strengthen party cohesion ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Eyesan Assumes Duty As NUPRC Boss, Vows Bold Reset In Oil, Gas Sector

The Commission Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Mrs Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, has assumed office with a clear message to advance the country’s upstream oil and gas sector in line with the mandate of the Commission as enshrined in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.

2027: Ogun West’ll Present Yayi For Gov’ship, Oladele Tells Yewa Union

The Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Kayode Oladele, on Monday revealed that the preferred governorship candidate for Ogun West Senatorial District, Ogun State, in 2027 would be Senator Committee Chairman on Appropriation, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, better known as Yayi.

Lagos Lawmaker Leads Badagry Fitness Walk To Promote Health, Unity

Hundreds of residents of Badagry turned out for the Badagry Fitness Walk, an initiative organised by the lawmaker representing Badagry Constituency I at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Solomon Bonu, aimed at promoting physical fitness, community bonding and unity.

2026: Osun West APC Sets Up 10-Man C’ttee To Meet Guber Aspirants

Following the recently conducted All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship election primary that saw Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji emerge as the candidate, Osun West Senatorial District Leadership has set up a 10-man peace committee to interface with the aspirants from the zone.

