Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 25

Share

Yuletide: FG Reforms

Tracking The Barrels: NNPC Ltd’s PMCC Revolutionizes Hydrocarbon Operations, Boosts Production

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), under the leadership of Mele Kyari, has introduced the Production Monitoring Command Centre (PMCC) as a transformative step in hydrocarbon operations.

This initiative, driven by NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services…Read more

Necessary To Reposition Economy – Omo-Agege

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, has said the recent reforms introduced by the Federal Government are necessary to reposition the nation’s economy.

Omo-Agege in his Christmas message to Nigerians…Read more

FG To Run Free Train Services For Christmas, New Year Celebrations – Alkali

The Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Ahmed Alkali has said the Federal Government would provide train services for Nigerians free for the period of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Alkali gave this assurance, on Tuesday, in Abuja while briefing journalists…Read more

Media Chat: Tinubu’s Insensitive To Plight Of Nigerians – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said Monday’s presidential media chat was a further confirmation that President Bola Tinubu led All Progressives Congress (APC) government is insensitive to the current widespread hardship and suffering being faced by Nigerians.

PDP in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary…Read more

Christmas: Wike Urges Christians On Obedience To God’s Commandments

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has urged the Christian faithful to use the occasion of Christmas celebration to reflect on the need to obey God’s Commandments.

Wike who Congratulated Christians for a successful…Read more

Christmas: Abbas, Kalu Seek Prayers, National Rebirth

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has congratulated Christians as they celebrate Christmas, which marks the birth of Jesus Christ.

Abbas, while wishing Christians a merry Christmas…Read more

Abbas, Kalu Salute APC National Chairman, Ganduje, At 75

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on Tuesday, congratulated the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, on his 75th birthday.

The Speaker, in a congratulatory message through his Special Adviser…Read more

Okpebholo Signs N675bn 2025 Appropriation Bill Into Law

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo has signed the 2025 Appropriation bill of N675 billion into law following its passage by the Edo State House of Assembly on Monday.

Assenting to the bill in Government House, Benin City on Tuesday…Read more

Christmas: Atiku Calls For Sacrifice, Unity, Love Among Nigerians

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has implored Nigerians to embrace a life of love and unity, in the spirit of Christmas.

Atiku in a message to Nigerian Christians as they join the rest…Read more

Benue APC Elders Endorse Tinubu For Second Term

Elders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) drawn from the 23 local government areas of Benue rose from the party’s stakeholders meeting and endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for second term as President of Nigeria.

They also condemned the plot in some quarters in the state…Read more

Defamation: Farotimi Meets Bail Conditions, Released From Correctional Center

The Federal High Court and the Ekiti State Magistrate Court have granted the application of the human rights activist and Lagos-based lawyer, Dele Farotimi.

Farotimi on Tuesday, December 24, was set free from the correctional centre…Read more

Civilian Revolution Ongoing In Interior Ministry – APC Chieftain

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Darlington Nwauju, has said that a civilian revolution has begun in the Ministry of Interior under Dr Olubumi Tunji-Ojo considering his programmes and policies.

Nwauju, who is the APC’s Publicity Secretary in Rivers State…Read more

Customs Dissolves Joint Boarder Patrol Team To Ease Movement Of Goods, Persons

Nigeria’s Customs enforcement team has been reduced across all the customs checkpoints to pave the way for ease of movement of goods and persons.

The move is part of the 2025 enforcement strategy…Read more

Christmas: Nigeria On Promising Path Of Restoration, Progress – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has assured that the country was on the path of restoration and progress.

The President said this in his Christmas Message to the people…Read more

Yuletide: Tinubu Calls For Unity, Compassion, Renewed Hope

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended heartfelt Christmas greetings to Nigerians and Christians worldwide in his 2024 Christmas message.

Reflecting on the essence of the season, President Tinubu…Read more

Share

Please follow and like us: