Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 24

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, December 24, 2023

Kano Guber: Sheikh Bauchi Writes CJN, Warns Judiciary Not To Set Nigeria On Fire

A prominent Islamic scholar and the Leader of the Tijjaniyyah sect in Nigeria, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi has written a letter of caution to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kayode Ariwoola on Kano State governorship election petition pending before the Supreme Court.

Sheikh Bauchi in the letter urged the apex court not to do anything that would jeopardize peace

Kano Guber: Ajadi Commends INEC Over Position At Supreme Court

A Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) for maintaining its electoral position at the Supreme Court in the appeal filed by the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, against the judgment of the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja.

The party in a statement made available to Sunday Telegraph in Ibadan

Stop Trying To Destabilise Oyo, Makinde Tells Ex-LG Chairmen

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has told the Chairmen of Local Governments and Local Council Development Authorities sacked during his first term of office to desist from trying to destabilise the state.

The governor maintained that the sacked chairmen had been using all underhand methods

Economy: Lawan Tasks FG To Invest In Livestock Sector

The immediate past President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has called on President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government to invest sufficiently in the livestock sector to boost the economy and improve the nation’s revenue.

According to a statement signed on Saturday in Abuja by Dr Ezrel Tabiowo

To Keep Nigeria As One Was Uniquely Sad Aspect Of Civil War – IBB

Former Military President of Nigeria, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has said during a live interview on Search FM 92.3 Campus Radio, Federal University Of Technology (FUT) Minna and monitored by our Correspondent, DANIEL ATORI on Saturday that to keep Nigeria as one and not to break it was a uniquely sad aspect of civil war he prays never happens in the country again. EXCERPTS:

I would like to start with your background, what was it like growing up in Niger State or as it was called back then

‘Your Extravagant Lifestyle, A Betrayal Of Your Renewed Hope Agenda’, Catholic Bishop Fires Tinubu

Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Abeokuta, Most Rev. Dr Peter Odetoyinbo, has fired President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other politicians for encouraging Nigerians to endure economic hardship while they live in affluence.

The cleric insisted that the extravagant lifestyles and affluence of politicians

BREAKING: Emefiele Freed From Kuje Prison

Godwin Emefiele, the embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has finally been released from Kuje prison after months of detention following his arrest by the operatives of the Department of States Services (DSS).

Announcing his release on Saturday, the spokesperson of the Nigerian Correctional Service

Reps Meet Finance Minister, As Presidential Palliative Set To Disburse N75bn Loans

In furtherance of its determination to see to the timely implementation of the small and medium enterprises component of the presidential palliative grants and loans, the House of Representatives Committee on SME met with the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Economy, Mr Wale Edun to ascertain the extent of funding and releases made to implementing MDAs.

While receiving the minister, the chairman of the Committee, Rep. Mansur Manu

Zamfara Assembly Assures Speedy Passage Of 2024 Budget Into Law

The Speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Bilyaminu Ismail Moriki has assured the state of the 7th Assembly’s determination to make a speedy but prudent passage of the 2024 budget presented by Governor Dauda Lawal before the house on Thursday.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary of the Assembly, Bello Madaro Kurya

Christmas: I’ll Always Be Fair To All, Advance Unity, Tinubu Assures

President Bola Tinubu said that he would always be fair to all Nigerians and that his administration remained committed to advancing the unity of Nigeria, as well as ensuring the welfare and prosperity of all citizens.

The President gave this assurance on Friday while speaking at the Ansar-Ud-Deen

66 Kidnapped Victims Rescued In Sokoto

Operation Restore Peace in Sokoto State rescued over 66 kidnapped victims along the Gwadabawa to Illela axis in the State on Saturday.

The Joint Security Operations the victims who were handed over to the officials

Makinde Sends Strong Message To Ex-Oyo LG Chairmen

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has claimed that the former Local Government Chairmen who were fired in 2019 are interfering with his administration.

The dismissed Chairmen, according to the Governor, has been diverting attention

Zamfara PDP Demands Apology From EFCC On Fake Story Against Gov Lawal

The Zamfara State Government, and the State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), have demanded an urgent apology from the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), for posting fake reports about the State Governor, Dauda Lawal and quickly deleting it

The State PDP Publicity Secretary, Aliyu Bello Oondo

Anambra Police, Community Members Clash Over Communal Land Dispute

The people of Awka, the capital city of Anambra State, have clashed with the operatives of the State Police Command over a communal land dispute.

The Awka natives, including men, women, and youth numbering over 200

FCTA Village To Lose 200 Houses To Demolition

Over 200 houses in Nuwege near the Airforce Base are set to be demolished by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

The Director of Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, Muhktar Galadima