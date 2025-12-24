Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 24

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, December 24th, 2025.

2026 Budget Of N58.472trn Passes Second Reading In Senate

The Senate on Tuesday passed the 2026 Appropriation Bill of ₦58.472 trillion for second reading after lawmakers debated the general principles of the proposed spending plan.

The bill was presented for

Tinubu’s Alleged Forgery Of Tax Reform Law Treasonable Felony – Atiku

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has described the alleged illegal and unauthorised alterations made to Nigeria’s tax reform legislation after its passage by the National Assembly as a treasonable felony and a direct assault on constitutional democracy.

In a statement issued on Tuesday

2023: I Regretted Supporting Tinubu – Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has expressed regret for supporting President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election, saying the decision did not yield the results he had anticipated.

Makinde made the disclosure

Banditry, Insecurity: FG Lacks Political Will To Tackle Menace – Kwankwaso

Leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement and 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has accused the Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of lacking the political will to effectively tackle the nation’s worsening insecurity.

Kwankwaso made the allegation

BREAKING: Six Rivers Reps Dump PDP For APC

The wave of defections continued on Tuesday as six members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives crossed over to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defecting lawmakers are

Makinde Breaks Silence On Fight With Wike

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has finally opened up on why he is fighting with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Makinde, a member of the G-5

Plateau Boosts Security As 1,450 Operation Rainbow Operatives Graduate

Plateau State Governor, Barrister Caleb Mutfwang, on Tuesday formally passed out 1,450 newly recruited and trained operatives of Operation Rainbow, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to strengthening security across the state.

The colourful passing-out parade

2027: Why I’m Qualified To Lead Nigeria – Makinde

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday, declared that he is equally qualified to lead Nigeria as the battle for the 2027 general election gains momentum across political parties.

Governor Makinde, who made

Edo: Okpebholo Signs N939bn 2026 Appropriation Bill Into Law

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has signed the 2026 Appropriation Bill of N939 billion into law, following its passage by the Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA).

Assenting to the bill, tagged

Yusuf Backs Tinubu On State Police, Launches 2,000-Strong Neighborhood Security Watch

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has expressed strong support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s call for the creation of State Police, describing it as a crucial step to tackle Nigeria’s rising security challenges.

The governor made the remarks

NBA Calls For Immediate Suspension Of Tax Reform Acts

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has called for the immediate suspension of the implementation of the recently enacted Tax Reform Acts.

The NBA's call followed the

Middle Belt Group Lauds Tinubu’s Intervention In Benue APC Crisis

The Middle Belt Democratic Agenda has enthusiastically commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his decisive and visionary leadership in addressing the lingering crisis within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State.

The group described the

Nigerians Will Reward Tinubu With Re-Election In 2027 – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed strong confidence that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be re-elected in the 2027 general elections, citing what he described as the positive impact of the administration’s reforms on governance, revenue generation and infrastructure development across the country.

Governor Sanwo-Olu stated this

Bayelsa Holds Solemn Christmas Carol In Honour Of Late Deputy Governor

The Bayelsa State Government on Monday night held its annual Christmas Carol of Nine Lessons in a solemn atmosphere, scaling down the usual celebrations in honour of the late Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, who passed away on December 11.

The event took place at the

Dedication To Duty: Zulum Rewards Frontline Health Worker

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has rewarded a frontline health worker, Dr. Ishaku Dickson, with a fully furnished three-bedroom house in recognition of his dedication and selfless service to the people of Monguno and Borno State at large.

Governor Zulum made the