Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 24

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Tuesday, December 24, 2024.

Stampede: Foster Economic Self-Sufficiency To Eliminate Palliatives, LND Tells FG

The League of Northern Democrats (LND) has called on the Federal Government to develop economic policies that would foster self-sufficiency and reduce or even eliminate the need for such hangouts.

The league in a statement issued by its spokesperson…Read more

Livestock Ministry To Turn Disaster Into Prosperity – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said he extashed the Ministry of Livestock in order to turn disaster into prosperity.

This came as he declared that his administration attracted…Read more

Media Chat: Tinubu Re-Echoes Stand On Tax Reform Bill

Amid the unending controversy surrounding the Tax Reform Bills currently before the 10th National Assembly, President Bola Tinubu has declared that his administration’s Reform has come to stay.

President Tinubu who spoke during his first presidential media chat…Read more

Tinubu Replies Critics On His 48-Man Cabinet Members

President Bola Tinubu has opened up on his decision not to shrink the size of his 48-man cabinet following critics who described his cabinet as bloated.

President Tinubu made his intention known while speaking at his first media chat at his Bourdillon…Read more

FG Plans Massive Export Of Cocoa, Sesame, Ginger, Others In 2025

Federal Government, on Monday, unfolded the blueprint for agricultural development in 2025, with four cash crops- cocoa, sesame, and ginger a focal point of export.

In the coming year, the government will enhance food security…Read more

Jonathan Mourns Victims Of Stampedes, Urges Compassion At Christmas

Former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan has commiserated with the families of the victims of the stampedes during three charity events across the country which resulted in the death of about 67 people in one week.

Reacting to the tragic incident, Jonathan said the tragedies…Read more

Wike Approves Construction Of Multi-Event, Sports Centres

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Monday approved the construction of two multi-event and sports centres in Abuja.

This disclosure was made during a press briefing after the 11th FCT Executive Council Meeting…Read more

Tinubu To Hold First Presidential Media Chat Monday

President Bola Tinubu will on Monday night, December 23, hold his first presidential chat since assuming office on May 29, 2023.

This was contained in a press statement made available…Read more

Uzodimma Presents N756bn 2025 Budget To Imo Assembly

The Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, on Monday, presented ₦756 billion as the 2025 appropriation bill to the State House of Assembly.

Tagged, “Budget of Expanded Economic Opportunities,” Governor Uzodinma…Read more

Transportation Minister Kicks Off 2024 Yuletide Road Palliative

The Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Alkali, has kicked off the 2024 Yuletide Road Transportation Palliative.

This is contained in a statement in Abuja on Monday…Read more

Maiduguri Flood: Zulum Receives Alau Dam Technical Committee Report

The Borno state Government has reiterated its commitment to taking necessary measures to forestall the re-occurrence of the flood disasters that ravaged Maiduguri and the environs.

Governor Babagana Zulum gave this assurance when the Technical Committee…Read more

Christmas: Tinubu Launches 2024 Christian Pilgrimage To Israel, Jordan

On Sunday, December 22, President Bola Tinubu officially launched the 2024 main Christian pilgrimage to Israel and Jordan at Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos State.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Deputy Director…Read more

NNPCL Slashes Petrol Price To N965 In FCT

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), on Monday, announced the slashed in the retail price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as Petrol or fuel to N965 per liter in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the NNPCL effected…Read more

No Presence Of Lakurawa Group In Northwest – Matawalle

On Monday, The Minister of State for Defense, Hon. Bello Mohammed Matawalle claimed that there is no presence of Lakurawa militants in the Northwest zone.

Addressing journalist at his Gusau residence on Sunday…Read more

Tinubu To Inaugurate First 20 Kilometers Of Lagos-Calabar Highway In May 2025 – Umahi

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, on Friday, said the first 20 kilometers of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway will be inaugurated by President Bola Tinubu on May 25, 2025.

Speaking during the inspection of the ongoing coastal road…Read more

