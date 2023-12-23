Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 23

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, December 23, 2023

Christmas: I’ll Always Be Fair To All, Advance Unity, Tinubu Assures

President Bola Tinubu said that he would always be fair to all Nigerians and that his administration remained committed to advancing the unity of Nigeria, as well as ensuring the welfare and prosperity of all citizens.

The President gave this assurance on Friday…Read more

INEC Fixes Feb. 3 For Re-Run, Bye-Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed February 3, 2024, for rerun and bye-elections in nine states across the country.

The Commission in a statement issued by the Chairman of Information Voter Education Committee…Read more

Insurgency: 140,000 Terrorists Voluntarily Surrendered – CDS

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa has said a total of about 140,000 terrorists have so far voluntarily surrendered to the military since the fight against insurgency in the country started.

General Musa who spoke on Friday when he visited the Minister of Information and National Orientation…Read more

FG Declares Public Holidays For Christmas, New Year Celebrations

The Federal Government has declared Monday 25th, Tuesday 26th December, 2023 and Monday, January 1st, 2024, as public holidays to mark Christmas and New Year Day celebrations, respectively.

Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the announcement in a statement issued on Friday…Read more

Prosecute Alleged Fuel Subsidy Scammers Or Revert To PreMay 29 Pump Price, NASU Tells Tinubu

As Nigerians continue to struggle with the high rate of inflation, the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) has called on President Bola Tinubu to be more decisive and prosecute everyone involved in the “fuel subsidy scam” or immediately revert to the price of petroleum products before his swearing-in on 29th May 2023.

This was contained in a communique reached at the end of NASU’s delegate…Read more

Why Prison Break Will Not Stop – Ex-Defense Spokesperson

Former Director, Defense Information, Brig-Gen. John Agim (rtd) has said prison breaks in the country would not stop until the policy establishing Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) is reviewed.

Gen. Agim who spoke at a forum organised by students of the Department of Public Policy…Read more

Naira Scarcity: CBN Issues Warning To Commercial Banks, PoS Operators

The Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), and Point of Sale (PoS) providers have received a stern warning from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to cease interfering with the smooth distribution of Naira notes.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the CBN’s Acting Director of Corporate Communications…Read more

JUST-IN: S’Court Affirms Peter Mbah As Enugu Governor

The Supreme Court on Friday affirmed the election of Peter Mbah as the Governor of Enugu State.

A five-member panel led by Justice Mohammed Garba held that the Labour Party (LP)…Read more

New Minimum Wage: FG Send Strong Message To Nigerians

The Federal Government through the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris on Thursday said the new minimum wage for workers would be approved in 2024.

The Minister who made the disclosure while speaking during the end-of-year…Read more

TUC Threatens To Mobilise Workers Against Naira Scarcity

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), has threatened to explore its usual options which include mobilisation of workers if nothing is done to address the naira scarcity that has thrown Nigerians into another round of “excruciating” pain and hardship.

President of the TUC, Comrade Festus Osifo in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja…Read more

Rivers Elders Drag Tinubu, Fubara, INEC, Others To Court

The political crisis in Rivers State has assumed a new twist, as six elders in the state have dragged President Bola Tinubu to the Federal High Court in Abuja, for allegedly compelling Governor Siminilaya Fubara to enter into an unconstitutional agreement.

The elders approached the court to declare the purported peace agreement…Read more

DSS To Citizens: Be Security Conscious During, After Christmas

The Department of State Services (DSS) has tasked the public on the need to be security conscious, and report suspicious activities to relevant agencies of government during and after the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Specifically, the intelligence agency urged operators of recreational centres…Read more

Why I Featured Emeka Ike In ‘Malaika’ Movie – Toyin Abraham

Nollywood actress, producer and filmmaker, Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi has opened up on why she cast her senior colleague and seasoned actor, Emeka Ike in her latest movie after his 13-year hiatus from the screen.

Speaking in a recent interview on Your View aired on TVC on Thursday, December 21…Read more

Air Peace To Resume China Direct Flight

Leading Nigerian carrier, Air Peace has announced that it will start offering direct flights to Guangzhou, China, from Thursday, December 28, 2023.

This was contained in a statement issued by the airline’s spokesperson…Read more

Ibadan Very Strategic In Yorubaland – Soun

The new Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye, Orumogege III, on Friday, described Ibadan as very strategic in the affairs of Yorubaland in particular and Nigeria in general and cannot be ignored for whatever reason or purpose.

In a press statement made available to journalists in Ibadan by the Personal Assistant (Media)…Read more