Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 23

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, December 23th, 2025.

Oyedele Addresses Discrepancy In New Tax Laws

The Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, Taiwo Oyedele, has reacted to the controversy surrounding the recently enacted tax reform laws, scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2026.

Yuletide: Consumers Salute Tinubu, Dangote For Affordable Fuel Prices

As Nigerians prepare for the festive season, the Forum of Consumers for National Growth (FCNG) has commended President Bola Tinubu and theDangote Group for their roles in driving down petrol prices across the country, describing the developments as clear evidence that economic reforms are yielding tangible benefits at grassroots levels.

Farouk Controversy Raises Questions Of Public Responsibility, Education Funding – Obi

2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding Farouk Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), raising broader questions about public responsibility, inequality, and Nigeria’s education crisis.

Vote Buying Must Be Stopped At Roots, Obi Tells Reps

2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has criticised the House of Representatives for refusing to criminalise vote buying at the level of party primaries, describing the decision as a setback for Nigeria’s democracy.

Nigerians Will Reward Tinubu With Re-Election In 2027 – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed strong confidence that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be re-elected in the 2027 general elections, citing what he described as the positive impact of the administration’s reforms on governance, revenue generation and infrastructure development across the country.

St. Mary’s School: Tinubu Prioritised Rescue Of Children, Teachers – Ribadu

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has officially handed over the remaining 130 kidnapped students and teachers of St Mary’s Catholic School to Niger state Governor Mohammed Umar Bago, saying “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu prioritised their rescue”.

2026 Budget, Consolidation Of Fiscal Recklessness, Wishful Thinking – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has described the 2025 budget proposal presented to the National Assembly on Friday by President Bola Tinubu as “A consolidation of the fiscal recklessness and renewed wishful thinking,” which it stated has become the hallmark of the Tinubu administration.

Adebayo Urged To Contest 2027 Presidency

A politician and businessman based in the Daura area of Katsina State, Nalado Usman Yusuf, has called the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 general election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, to re-contest in 2027.

Makinde Signs N892bn 2026 Budget Into Law

‎Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Monday, signed into law a sum of N892 billion budget for 2026, New Telegraph reports.

‎

Northern Youths Allege Persecution Of Malami, Demand Release

A coalition of Northern youth groups has demanded the immediate release of former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, accusing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of selective justice and politically motivated persecution of Northern opposition figures under the President Bola Tinubu administration.

No Nigerian Child’ll Be Kidnapped Again – FG

The Nigerian Government has said that with the successful rescue of the abducted Niger schoolchildren, no Nigerian child will suffer the same fate again.

APC Chides Kwankwaso’s Comments, Reaffirms Confidence In INEC

The Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has faulted Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) comments that his party would keep a close watch on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2027 polls.

Christmas: Kaduna Stronger In Unity, Inclusiveness – Gov Sani

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to unity, inclusive governance, and peaceful coexistence among residents of the state, regardless of faith or background.

Normal Traffic Restored On Abuja–Lokoja Expressway – FG

The Federal Government has announced the restoration of normal traffic flow on the Abuja–Lokoja Expressway following a major disruption caused by a standoff between truck drivers and military personnel over the weekend.

INEC Fixes February 21 For Ahoda East II, Khana II Constituencies Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is to hold bye-elections in Ahoda East II and Khana II state constituencies in Rivers State.

