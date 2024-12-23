Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 23

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Monday, December 23, 2024.

Why We Engage Youth In Governance – Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has said that his administration’s decision to engage the youths in governance is to enable them to showcase their innate abilities as well as prepare them for leadership positions in the future.

Prince Abiodun also said that his administration will provide…Read more

Stampede: Obi Condemns Arrest Of Ex-Ooni Of Ife’s Wife

Amid national mourning over the tragic loss of lives at the palliative distribution events in Anambra State and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as well as the children’s funfair in Ibadan, Oyo State, the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has voiced concerns over the arrest of the organizers, the former wife of the Ooni of Ife, Queen Naomi….Read more

FG To Politicians: Stop Politicising Food Stampede

The Federal Government has appealed to politicians and other stakeholders to stop politicising the unfortunate incidents that led to the death of people during the scramble for food in Abuja and Anambra State.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation Alhaji Mohammed Idris…Read more

Fubara Mourns Abbe, Rivers Military Governor

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has mourned a former military governor of the State, Major-General Godwin Osagie Abbe (rtd), expressing shock and sadness over his death.

Abbe, who hails from Edo State, was military governor…Read more

Tinubu Renewed Hope Agenda Genuine, A Reality – Education Minister

The Minister of State for Education, Dr Suwaiba Said Ahmad, has said that President Bola Tinubu, Renewed Hope Agenda is not just a paper talk but genuine and a reality which would soon make Nigerians feel the impact.

She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to revitalizing…Read more

Food Stampede, Testament Of Level Of Poverty, Hunger In Nigeria – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said the widespread food stampede in the country is an ugly testament to the alarming level of misery, poverty, hunger, starvation, sense of hopelessness and desperation for survival currently plaguing the nation under Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

PDP in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary…Read more

Stampedes: Shettima Condoles Families Of Victims

Nigeria’s Vice President and former Governor of Borno State, Sen, Kashim Shettima has mourned the victims of the Ibadan, Anambra, and Abuja tragic stampedes that claimed the lives of many.

Shettima who spoke in a statement issued on Sunday…Read more

FG To Workers: Be Patient, N70,000 Minimum Wage Will Be Implemented By All States

The Federal Government has appealed to Nigerian workers to exercise a little more patience, adding that all states would implement the new minimum wage of N70,000

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka…Read more

Atiku Faults 2025 Budget, Calls For Urgent Structural Reforms

Atiku Abubakar, the former Vice President has expressed his disapproval of the 2025 National Budget presented to the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, December 18, describing it as insufficient to address Nigeria’s significant structural challenges.

With a total of ₦48 trillion and a projected revenue…Read more

Tinubu Mourns Retired S’Court Judge, Argungu

President Bola Tinubu has joined other eminent Nigerians to mourn the passing of the retired Supreme Court Justice, Uthman Argungu, describing his death as a profound personal and national loss.

Justice Argungu, who died at the age of 90, was laid to rest on Sunday…Read more

Stampede: Buhari Mourns Oyo, Anambra, FCT Victims

On Sunday, the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari expressed deep sympathy over the stampedes that claimed multiple lives in Oyo, Anambra State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Buhari commiserates with the victims’ families, the state governors…Read more

Christmas: Passengers Bemoan High Fares, Seek Return Of FG’s Fare Rebate

As rail transport passengers nationwide started enjoying the Christmas free train rides courtesy of President Bola Tinubu’s gesture, intending road passengers across the country travelling to various destinations in the country for the Christmas and New Year Day celebrations have cried out to the Federal Government to extend the free rail services to road transport routes across the country…Read more

2025 Budget: Cut Lavish Allocations To Presidency, Lawmakers – SERAP

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas to cut lavish budget allocations for the presidency and National Assembly.

Sunday Telegraph reported on Thursday, December 19…Read more

Political Class Responsible For Electoral Malpractice In Nigeria – Adebayo

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has attributed the level of electoral malpractice in Nigeria to the attitude of the political class.

Adebayo in a statement stressed the need to rehabilitate…Read more

Stampedes Show Gravity Of Economic Distress In Nigeria — Ezekwesili

Former Minister of Education and Presidential candidate on the 2019 general election, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has said the recent stampedes in Ibadan, Okija, Anambra State and Abuja signalled the gravity and scale of economic distress in the country.

Ezekwesili who expressed grief over the tragic incidents noted…Read more

