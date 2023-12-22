Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 22

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, December 22, 2023

Dangote Refinery Receives Second Crude Consignment

Dangote Refinery has received an additional one million barrels of bonny light crude supplied by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL).

New Telegraph learnt on Thursday that the fresh one million barrels of crude

Fubara: Current Challenges Won’t Affect My Oath To Serve Rivers People

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has declared that despite the current challenges facing his administration his oath of office to defend Rivers people and protect their interests remain intact.

The governor stated this while speaking to newsmen in Ngo Town

Nigerians’ll Reap Gains Of Tinubu’s Reforms In 2024 – FG

The Federal Government has assured that the various reforms embarked upon by President Bola Tinubu’s administration will start to yield dividends in 2024.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris

Senate Extends Implementation Of 2023 Budget/Supplementary Appropriation To March 31

The Senate, on Thursday, extended the implementation of the 2023 budget and the supplementary Appropriation till March 31, 2024.

The National Assembly passed the sum of N21.8 trillion and a supplementary

JUST-IN: Tinubu Reintroduces School Feeding Programme Under Education Ministry

President Bola Tinubu has reintroduced the national school feeding programme but mandated it be transferred from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, to the purview of the Federal Ministry of Education.

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman who made the announcement

JUST-IN: President Tinubu Arrives Lagos For Christmas

Commander in Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in Lagos for the Christmas holiday.

President Tinubu landed at the presidential wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport at about 3.55 pm

‘It’s A Very Tough Time, But We Can Fix Nigeria’ – Edun

The Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun has admitted that the country is going through “a very tough time”, but assures Nigerians that the country can be fixed.

The Minister spoke on Wednesday in an interview with journalists in Abeokuta

Reps Demand List Of Institutions Conducting Illegal Admissions From JAMB

The House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education, has directed the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to submit the list of tertiary education institutions that have conducted irregular/illegal admissions, its past recruitment list as well as the forensic audit report on the N4.2 billion owed by Zenith bank.

This came as the committee chaired by Hon. Oforji Oboku, commended JAMB

BREAKING: Port Harcourt Refinery Begins Operations

The Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) situated in Rivers State has commenced operations, aligning with the Federal Government’s commitment to produce refined goods at the plant by December 2023.

It would be recalled that the refinery initially shut down in 2019

Kano Governorship Tussle: Supreme Court Reserve Judgement

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) and All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna will soon know their fates in the ongoing Kano Governorship Elections Cases before the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court reserved judgement, with Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna of APC

JUST-IN: Senate Confirms 11 Supreme Court Justices

The Senate, on Thursday, confirmed the appointment of 11 Supreme Court justices nominated by President Bola Tinubu, to fill the vacancies available in the apex court bench.

The confirmation followed the consideration and adoption of a report by the Senate

Osun Assembly Passes 2024 Appropriation Bill Of N273bn

The Osun State House of Assembly has approved an Appropriation bill of N273,908,997,410 for the 2024 fiscal year.

This was made available in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary

Presidency Lists Companies Partnering With FG In Transportation Cost Cut

The Federal Government has disclosed the list of companies that will be participating in the initiative to ease the transportation burden on Nigerians during the Yuletide season.

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser

Reps Urge FG To Accelerate Adoption Of Chinese Currency

The Federal Government and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have been urged to expedite the Chinese Yuan’s adoption as a substitute trading currency.

The House of Representatives made the call in a resolution approved

London Court Throws Out P&ID’s Appeal Against $11bn Judgment In Favour Of Nigeria

A London court on Thursday declined to grant an application by Process & Industrial Development (P&ID) seeking to appeal the judgment halting the enforcement of its $11 billion award against Nigeria.

The court in the judgment delivered by the presiding judge