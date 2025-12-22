Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 22

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, December 22th, 2025.

ICPC Summons Dangote Over Corruption Allegation Against Ex-NMDPRA Boss

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has summoned Nigerian business mogul, Aliko Dangote to give detailed information with regards to the petition filed against the immediate past Managing Director of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Alhaji Farouk Ahmed.

According to the ICPC, Dangote

Publish Certified Copies Of Tax Laws, SERAP Tells Tinubu

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has requested that President Bola Tinubu instruct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), to make public the certified true copies of the tax bills signed into law by the National Assembly.

SERAP, which spoke on

APC To Hold National Convention March 2026

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has released a detailed timetable and schedule of activities for its ward, local government, state, and zonal congresses which is part of process of electing new executives into the structures of the party nationwide.

The APC also fixed its National

Gov. Yusuf Preaches Peace, Unity Among NNPP Members

The Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Yusuf, called for unity and peace within the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), emphasizing that the party cannot thrive without cohesion.

He also reiterated that his

Defection: Stop Complaining, You Had Your Time, Umahi Tells Opposition

The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, has defended the recent wave of defections by opposition governors and other elected officials to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), insisting that there is nothing wrong with the development.

Speaking in Abuja last week,

Obi Donates N15m To College Of Nursing Sciences

2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi visited the College of Nursing Sciences at St. Charles Borromeo Hospital, Onitsha, where he donated ₦15 million to support the institution.

He described the gesture as

Adeleke To Critics: I Have Delivered Across All Sectors

Governor Ademola Adeleke has responded to critics of his administration, urging them to judge his performance by the records of his governance over the past three years. He affirmed that his administration has delivered good governance across all sectors of Osun State.

Speaking at the Iwude Ijesha

Borno Flags Off Free Transport Programme To South, East, South-South

The Borno State Government has officially flagged off its 2025 Free Annual Transportation Programme to the southern, eastern, and South-South regions of Nigeria, reaffirming its commitment to compassion, inclusivity, and people-centred governance.

The programme, which

Tinubu Affirms Press Freedom Under DSS DG Ajayi

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has affirmed that the Department of State Services (DSS), under Director-General Mr. Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, is transforming relations with the media by fostering dialogue and robust engagement with the civil populace.

The President made this statement

Gov Otti Showers Cash, Approves Automatic Employment For TechRise Graduates

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has approved automatic employment for 50 outstanding graduates of the TechRise Cohort 2 programme, subject to their meeting the requirements of the state civil service.

The governor also approved

Rescued Papiri Students: Abiodun Hails Tinubu, Urges Nigerians To Give Him Massive Support

Ogun State Governor and Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has expressed delight over the release of the remaining 130 students of St. Mary’s Catholic School, Papiri community, Niger State, who were held in captivity, describing it as a sign that evil will not triumph over Nigeria.

Abiodun noted that the latest

Osun 2026: APC Leaders Call For Unity Ahead Of Gov’ship Election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Leaders’ Forum in Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State has called for unity among party members ahead of the August 8, 2026, gubernatorial election in the state.

The call is contained in a

Aiyedatiwa Donates New Bus To NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has donated a brand new bus to the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ondo State Council, in a move aimed at strengthening media operations and supporting journalists in the effective discharge of their constitutional duties.

The governor made the donation

Sanwo-Olu Hosts Ijade Opa Eyo As Adamu Orisa Play 2025 Kicks Off In Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, formally received the Opambata, the ceremonial staff of the Eyo masquerade, marking the official commencement of activities for the Adamu Orisa Play (Eyo Festival) 2025.

The ceremony took place

Gombe Gov Receives New Commissioner Of Police, CP Chuso

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has received the newly posted Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Ahmed Chuso, MNIPS, fwc, psc(+), who has formally assumed duty as the 24th Commissioner of Police, Gombe State Command.

The Governor welcomed