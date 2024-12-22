Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 22

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Sunday, December 22, 2024.

Stampede: Blame Govt Failure, Not Organisers For Deaths – Obi

Former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Mr Peter Obi, has attributed the deaths recorded in Abuja and Anambra State over the struggle for palliatives, to Nigerians’ desperate search for survival, in the face of the Federal Government’s induced harsh economic situation in the country.

Obi in a statement on his X platform, said while he will not cast blame…Read more

We’re Unlocking Tourism Potential To Deepen Economy – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday said his administration’s desire is to unlock and explore the state’s waterways towards developing a strong ecosystem for tourism, while also expanding its transportation system.

He added that his administration will continue to formulate…Read more

Oborevwori Bridge-Builder, Model Political Leader – Tinubu

Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, has described Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, as a bridge-builder and model political leader, following the calibre of persons across political divides that graced his son’s wedding in Asaba.

President Tinubu stated this at the wedding between Mr Clinton…Read more

Reps To Hold Citizens’ Engagement Twice Every Year – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has said henceforth, the green chamber would prioritise “Speaking with the people” as against only “Speaking for the people and meet twice every year with the people.

Abbas disclosed this on Saturday at a live interactive…Read more

Stampede: Obi Laments Recurring Incidents, Mourns Victims

The former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has expressed profound sorrow over the recent stampedes in Ibadan, Abuja, and Okija, Anambra State, which claimed over 60 lives within days.

In a statement issued via his verified X handle on Saturday…Read more

Sanwo-Olu Felicitates Ekiti Governor, Oyebanji At 57

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Saturday joined other political leaders to felicitate the Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji on his 57th birthday anniversary.

In a press statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity…Read more

No Tinubu’s Policy Harmful To Northerners – Matawalle

The State Minister of Defense, Bello Mohammed Matawalle has preached that no policy introduced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is harmful to the nation’s economy but rather aimed to renew hopes for Nigerians to drive to a better life in the near future.

Matawalle made this remark on Saturday while addressing…Read more

Sanwo-Olu Congratulates NMMA Winners, Restates Commitment To Press Freedom

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reiterated the commitment of his administration to Press freedom as well as encouraging the media, being the fourth estate of the realm, to perform its critical role in the nation’s democracy.

He stated this in a congratulatory message to winners…Read more

Tinubu Cancels Lagos Events To Honour Abuja, Anambra Stampede Victims

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow following the recent stampedes in Maitama, Abuja, and Okija, Anambra State during palliative collections.

The tragedies, which also bear a disturbing resemblance…Read more

FCT Police Confirms Death Of 10 Persons In Abuja’s Catholic Church Stampede

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Police Command has confirmed the death of 6 adults, 4 children and 8 people with several degrees of injuries, following a stampede that occurred at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Maitama, Abuja.

The stampede which reportedly occurred at about 6:30 am on Saturday…Read more

Benue Assembly Passes Vote Of Confidence On Alia, Speaker

The lawmakers of the Benue State House of Assembly have unanimously passed a vote of confidence on Governor Hyacinth Alia and the Speaker, Chief Hyacinth Dajoh.

The vote of confidence was passed at the three-day budget…Read more

NNPCL Slashes Petrol Ex-Depot Price To ₦899/Litre

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has reduced its ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, from ₦1,020 to ₦899 per litre.

This development was confirmed by the Petroleum…Read more

Biden Govt Putting Up Roadblocks To Trump’s Deportation Campaign

The outgoing President of the United States (US), Joe Biden is taking steps to extend protections for hundreds of thousands of immigrants whose temporary protected status is set to expire early in the President-elect Donald Trump-led administration.

According to the US officials on Friday, the latest move by the Biden…Read more

Agency Fines Distribution Coy Over Illegal Disconnection Of Customers

The Ondo State Electricity Regulatory Bureau (OSERB) has fined Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) for alleged disconnection of some metered customers in parts of Akure, the state capital.

The Chairman of OSERB, Engr. Stephen Bolawole said the distribution…Read more

