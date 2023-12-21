This is as the President approved free rides for commuters on all train services within the period.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Mr Dele Alake made the announcement…Read more 

Pro-Wike Lawmakers Withdraw Impeachment Notice Against Fubara

The 26 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly on Wednesday commenced sitting in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The lawmakers led by Martin Amaewhule convened at the House of Assembly…Read more 

APC Chieftain Warns Aiyedatiwa Against Plans To Dissolve State Exco

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Coordinator N-Power Ondo State, Mr Sola Ajisafe has cautioned the Acting Governor of the State, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa against the dissolution of the State Executive Council.

Ajisafe said such action by Aiyedatiwa if carried out on the advise of non-state actors…Read more 

Wike Orders Demolition Of Abuja Community For Presidential Fleet

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Tuesday directed the demolition Nuwalege community along Airport Road to make way for the presidential fleet plot.

Wike gave the directive on in a statement issued by the Director…Read more 

BREAKING: Simon Lalong Resigns As Tinubu’s Minister

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Bako Lalong has officially tendered his resignation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to enable him take to his seat in the Senate as Senator Representing Plateau South Senatorial District.

New Telegraph reports that the former two-term Governor of Plateau…Read more 

Voting Begins In DR Congo Amid Insecurity, Fears

From a pool of 19 candidates, almost 44 million Congolese will have the chance to choose the next president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

However, voters endured lengthy queues at numerous polling…Read more 

Oborevwori Signs 2024 Appropriation Bill Of N724bn

Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has assented to the state’s 2024 Appropriation Bill of N724,979,313,867.

The approved budget is made up of N316,624,462,711…Read more 

Russian Court Fines Google $50.8m For ‘Fake’ Information

A Russian court has fined Google with the sum of 4.6 billion roubles ($50.84 million) for failing to delete so-called “fake” information about the conflict in Ukraine and other topics.

Russia has been at loggerheads with foreign technology companies over content…Read more