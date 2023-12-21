Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, December 21, 2023

Fayemi To Ganduje: Tell Tinubu The Truth About Nigeria

Former Ekiti State Governor, Mr Kayode Fayemi has urged National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Umar Ganduje to inform President Bola Tinubu of the real situation of Nigerians.

“Ganduje ought to provide Tinubu with input from the communities…Read more

Nigeria’s Debt Hits N89.71trn – DMO

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has reported that Nigeria’s total public debt has risen to N89.71 trillion by the end of the third quarter of 2023.

This represents a slight increase of 0.61 percent from the N87.38 trillion recorded at the end of June 2023…Read more

NRC Commences Free Train Services December 21

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on Wednesday, disclosed that it would on Thursday, December 21, 2023, commence free train services in all the areas of the country that have a functional railway system.

According to a statement signed and released to journalists in Abuja…Read more

Shettima To Youth: Stop Seeking Greener Pastures, Make Nigeria Green

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima has urges the youth, especially graduates, to embrace their potential and contribute to building a brighter future for Nigeria instead of jetting out of the country in search of greener pastures.

He gave the charge when the Chief of Staff to the President and former Speaker…Read more

FG’s Automated Deduction Of Funds Affected Revenue Remittances – JAMB Registrar

Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede has said that the Federal Government’s automated deduction of revenue accruing to the board from the registration fees paid by candidates sitting for the Unified Tertiary Institutions Matriculations Examination (UTME) has significantly reduced the revenue contribution of the agency to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) of the government.

He made the revelation when he appeared before the House of Representatives…Read more

JAMB Debunks Claims Of 2024 UTME Registration Fee Increase

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has distanced itself from news making the rounds that the registration fee for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), has been increased.

Spokesperson of JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja…Read more

Tinubu Asks Senate To Confirm 11 Supreme Court Justices

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, transmitted a list of 11 new Supreme Court justices cleared by the National Judicial Council (NJC) to the Senate, for screening and confirmation.

The National Judicial Council (NJC) had on December 6…Read more

Tinubu Approves 50% Reduction In Transport Fare Nationwide

President Bola Tinubu have approved a 50 per cent slash in price of interstate transport fare for Nigerians travelling during this festive season from Thursday, December 21, 2023 to January 4, 2024.

This is as the President approved free rides for commuters on all train services within the period. The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Mr Dele Alake made the announcement…Read more Pro-Wike Lawmakers Withdraw Impeachment Notice Against Fubara The 26 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly on Wednesday commenced sitting in Port Harcourt, the state capital. The lawmakers led by Martin Amaewhule convened at the House of Assembly…Read more APC Chieftain Warns Aiyedatiwa Against Plans To Dissolve State Exco A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Coordinator N-Power Ondo State, Mr Sola Ajisafe has cautioned the Acting Governor of the State, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa against the dissolution of the State Executive Council. Ajisafe said such action by Aiyedatiwa if carried out on the advise of non-state actors…Read more Wike Orders Demolition Of Abuja Community For Presidential Fleet Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Tuesday directed the demolition Nuwalege community along Airport Road to make way for the presidential fleet plot. Wike gave the directive on in a statement issued by the Director…Read more BREAKING: Simon Lalong Resigns As Tinubu’s Minister The Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Bako Lalong has officially tendered his resignation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to enable him take to his seat in the Senate as Senator Representing Plateau South Senatorial District. New Telegraph reports that the former two-term Governor of Plateau…Read more Voting Begins In DR Congo Amid Insecurity, Fears From a pool of 19 candidates, almost 44 million Congolese will have the chance to choose the next president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. However, voters endured lengthy queues at numerous polling…Read more Oborevwori Signs 2024 Appropriation Bill Of N724bn Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has assented to the state’s 2024 Appropriation Bill of N724,979,313,867. The approved budget is made up of N316,624,462,711…Read more Russian Court Fines Google $50.8m For ‘Fake’ Information A Russian court has fined Google with the sum of 4.6 billion roubles ($50.84 million) for failing to delete so-called “fake” information about the conflict in Ukraine and other topics. Russia has been at loggerheads with foreign technology companies over content…Read more