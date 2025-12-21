Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 21

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, December 22th, 2025.

2027 Election Will Not Hold – Primate Ayodele

As political parties gear up for the 2027 general elections, Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has declared that the scheduled elections will not hold in 2027, but the date will be adjusted to 2026.

The outspoken cleric made this…Read More

Tinubu Threatens Executive Order Against State Govs Withholding LG Funds

The withholding of Local Government funds by state governors may soon become a thing of the past as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has threatened to evoke an executive order against state governors who refuse to comply with the Supreme Court judgment granting financial autonomy to the third tier of government.

President Tinubu issued…Read More

2026 Budget: Obi Accuses FG Of Alteration

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Mr Peter Obi, has accused the Federal Government of alteration in the Appropriation Act by the National Assembly.

Obi, in a statement issued on X…Read More

Alleged Alteration: ADC Demands Suspension Of Tax Laws

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called on President Bola Tinubu to immediately suspend the implementation of the tax laws scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2026.

ADC, in a statement issued…Read More

Tinubu On 3-Day State Visit, End Of Year Holiday Lagos

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Saturday, December 2o, to visit Borno, Bauchi and Lagos States.

While in Borno State, President…Read More

Alleged N2.2bn Fraud: My Hands Are Clean, Says Ngige

The immediate past Minister for Labour and Employment, Sen Chris Ngige, has dismissed the allegations of N2.2 billion fraud while in office, contending that his hands are clean.

Saturday Telegraph recalls…Read More

CBN To Banks: Ensure System Availability For Use Of Foreign Cards

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed all banks and other financial institutions to ensure “Uninterrupted and efficient local currency withdrawal, payment and transfer services for users of foreign-issued payment cards nationwide.”

In a circular, dated December…Read More

2026 Budget’ll Safeguard Nigerians, Improve Economic Devt – Minister

The Minister of State for Works, Hon. Bello Muhammadu Goronyo, has analysed the 2026 budget presented to the National Assembly by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday, saying it would safeguard Nigerians and improve economic stability.

The Minister stated this over…Read More

Revenue Generation: Gov. Yusuf Employs Additional Manpower As Kano Ranks 1st In IGR

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has expressed satisfaction with the latest revenue generation rankings released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which placed Kano State ninth nationally and first in Northern Nigeria.

This was contained in a press…Read More

Adherence To Fiscal Federalism Panacea To Stability, Democracy – Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has declared that the nation’s quest for the attainment of virile democracy will be a mirage unless the doctrine of fiscal federalism as entrenched in the constitution was adhered to.

Makinde made this assertion…Read More

2026 Budget: Tinubu’s Consolidated Sufferings On Nigerians – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said there is nothing to celebrate in the 2026 budget proposal presented to the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu on Friday.

Instead, the budget, which…Read More

Tinubu Answer To Nigeria Challenges -Abe

Senator Magnus Abe from Rivers State has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu fits all the boxes in addressing Nigeria challenges.

Abe, who is a chieftain of the…Read More

APC Govs Pass Confidence Vote On Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors’ Forum, chaired by Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma, on Friday, passed a vote of confidence in President Bola Tinubu,

The motion for the confidence…Read More

Osun 2026: Governance Is Serious Business, APC Candidate, Oyebamiji Declares

The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the August 8, 2026 governorship election in Osun State, Bola Oyebamiji, has declared that governance is a serious business that must not be left in the hands of mediocre leaders.

Oyebamiji made this assertion…Read More

Tinubu Applauds Zulum For Transformation Of Borno

President Bola Tinubu has commended Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State for his efforts in rebuilding and transforming the state.

President Tinubu, who touched…Read More