Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 21

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Saturday, December 21, 2024.

2025 Budget: FG’s 15% inflation target unrealistic –Analysts

As reactions continue to trail the Federal Government’s proposed 2025 Budget unveiled by President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, analysts have expressed reservations about some of the key assumptions underlying the appropriation bill.

While some Nigerians believe that the budget, the highest…Read more

Shettima Returns To Nigeria After Umrah In Saudi Arabia

Vice President Kashim Shettima has returned to Abuja after performing the lesser hajj (Umrah) at the Holy Mosque of Makkah (Masjid al-Haram) in Saudi Arabia.

During his time in the holy land, the Vice President offered prayer…Read more

Fubara Begins N30.4bn Road Project In Kalabari Communities

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has commenced the construction of the Buguma-Abalama-Tema-Degema-Abonnema Road project in Asari-Toru Local Government Area, noting he is being propelled by strong conviction and genuine love for Rivers people to develop all sections of the State equally.

The project, which is worth N30.4 billion will lin nine separate…Read more

Tinubu To Inaugurate First 20 Kilometers Of Lagos-Calabar Highway May 2025 – Umahi

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, on Friday, said the first 20 kilometres of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway will be inaugurated by President Bola Tinubu on May 25.

Speaking during the inspection of the ongoing coastal road…Read more

Tinubu Condoles NUJ Over Demise O IPI Leader, Hajiya Salami

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has joined other eminent Nigerians to mourn the tragic demise of Hajiya Rafat Onyeche Salami, expressing profound sadness over her passing.

New Telegraph reports that Hajiya Salami before her passing…Read more

Obi Commends Adeleke’s Intervention In Death By Hanging For Stealing

Former Anambra State Governor and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has lauded Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke for stepping in to prevent the execution of a man sentenced to death by hanging for stealing a fowl and eggs.

Obi who expressed concern over the stark inequalities…Read more

Economy Requires $20bn Investment To Hit 2027 Target – Edun

Nigeria will need to invest about $20 billion in her economy to achieve her economic target by 2027, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Mr Wale Edun disclosed on Friday.

He said this during the Citizens and Stakeholders Engagement…Read more

Seasonal Forex Demand: CBN Allows BDCs To Purchase $25,000 Weekly

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Friday, announced that it has granted Bureaux de Change (BDCs) temporary permission to purchase up to $25,000 weekly in foreign exchange from the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM).

In a circular posted on its website, the apex bank said that this move was designed…Read more

JUST-IN: Tinubu Observes Jumat At Alausa Central Mosque

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) has joined worshippers at the Alausa Central Mosque, Ikeja, on Friday, to observe the weekly Jumat prayers.

President Tinubu was accompanied by key Lagos State officials…Read more

Kwara Govt Presents N540.4bn Budget For 2025 Fiscal Year

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has presented the 2025 appropriation bill to the State House of Assembly, substantially focusing on completing ongoing projects, starting new ones, and doubling down on social protection for the people of the State.

Valued at N540, 368, 119, and 765.00, capital expenditure…Read more

NGF Mourns Children Killed In Oyo Funfair Stampede

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has expressed sadness over the deaths of several children following an unfortunate stampede at a Christmas party in Ibadan, Oyo State…Read more

Kinetic Approach Helping To Resolve South East Security Crisis – Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has said non-kinetic efforts to address the challenge of insecurity in the southeast are yielding positive results.

He disclosed this when he was honoured…Read more

Abbas, Kalu Mourn Victims Of Ibadan Funfair Stampede

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas and his deputy, Benjamin Kalu have expressed sadness over the death of children due to a stampede at a funfair in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Abbas in a condolence message issued by his Special Adviser…Read more

Rand Paul Endorses Elon Musk For US Speaker

A Senator of the United States of America (USA) representing Kentucky, Rand Paul, has endorsed Elon Musk as the next Speaker of the House.

Senator Paul who made his intention known in a statement…Read more

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"