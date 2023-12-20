Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 20

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Clark Knocks Tinubu, Wike, Fubara Over Agreement On Rivers Crisis

A former Minister of Information, Chief Edwin Clark has faulted the recent truce brokered by President Bola Tinubu on the raging political crisis in Rivers State.

Clark who expressed displeasure at the roles being played by Tinubu and the Minister…Read more

Fubara Declares Commitment To Lasting Peace In Rivers

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has declared his readiness to ensure that peace reigns in the state, noting that he will continue to pay the necessary price that will guarantee peace.

Fubara, who stated this at the 3rd convocation and 6th Founders’ Day ceremonies…Read more

Oshiomhole: We Spent N2.4bn To Win Kwara, Imo, Ogun In 2019

Senator Adams Oshiomhole, former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday said the party spent a whopping sum of N2.4 billion to win the governorship elections in Kwara, Imo, and Ogun State.

Oshiomhole, who spoke at the book launch of the former APC National Vice Chairman North West…Read more

Anti-party: We’ll Sanction Wike, Others At Appropriate Time – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said it will sanction the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and other members of the party who worked against it during the last general elections.

PDP acting National Chairman, Amb. Umar Damagun who disclosed…Read more

Makinde Presents Staff Of Office To Ghandi Olaoye As 21st Soun Of Ogbomoso

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Tuesday presented the staff of office and instrument of office to the new Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye.

New Telegraph reports that the official ceremony took place at the Ogbomoso township stadium…Read more

Reps To Pass 2024 Budget On December 30

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has said the 2024 budget will be passed on Saturday, December 30 by the lower chamber.

He disclosed this at the resumption of plenary on Tuesday, December 19.…Read more

Rivers Crisis: 27 Defected Lawmakers Can’t Return To The House, PDP Insists

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday said the 27 Rivers State lawmakers who defected from the party to the All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot return to the House of Assembly without passing through a fresh electoral process in accordance with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and the Electoral Act, 2022.

It was reported that at a meeting with Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara…Read more

NNPCL, TotalEnergies Sign MoU On Adoption Of Methane Detection Technology

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited. (NNPC Ltd.) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TotalEnergies for the adoption and deployment of a methane detection technology known as the Airborne Ultralight Spectrometer for Environmental Application (AUSEA) in all its upstream operations.

With the agreement, which is a direct benefit from the Company’s participation…Read more

Gov Bago Presents N613.2bn Budget To Niger Assembly

Niger State Governor, Hon. Umar Bago on Tuesday presented a total sum of N613, 274,081,698.17 as a proposed budget for the 2024 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly for legislative scrutiny and speedy passage.

The proposal, according to the governor is made up of N149,217,969,152.00 representing 24.33%…Read more

Lagos Guber: S’Court Reserves Judgments In Rhodes-Vivour, Jandor Appeal Against Sanwo-Olu

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, reserved judgments in an appeal filed by the Governorship candidates of the Labour Party (LP), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, and his counterpart in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Azeez Adediran, against the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

New Telegraph recalls that Sanwo-Olu contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress…Read more

Rivers Crisis: Wike, Fubara Reach Truce After Meeting With Tinubu

After weeks of dramatic twists in Rivers State, the political gladiators in the oil-rich South-South state have reached a truce on Monday following a closed-door meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Villa in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that the three hours talks between President Tinubu…Read more

Tinubu Issues Stern Warning To New NNPCL Board

President Bola Tinubu through his spokesman Ajuri Ngelale, has emphasized the importance of performance and accountability to the newly inaugurated Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

Speaking at the State House event on Monday, President Tinubu…Read more

Present Tax Administration Framework Hinders Devt, Sanwo-olu Tells Tinubu’s Reform Committee

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, said the inability of the state to maximize its tax potential is because the current tax revenue accruing to the State is a far cry from actual projection.

While affirming that the state is not lacking in the capacity to widen its tax base…Read more

No Provision For Population, Housing Census In 2024 – Senator Ningi

The Chairman, of the Senate Committee on National Population Commission, Senator Abdul Ningi, on Tuesday, alerted the nation that there was no provision in the 2024 budget for the proposed national population and housing census scheduled for next year.

Ningi told members of the National Assembly Joint Committee on Appropriations…Read more

Wike Wades Into Land Tussle Between Air Force, Abuja Community

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Tuesday wadded into the protracted land tussles between the Nigerian Air force and Nuwalege, a community located close to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

New Telegraph gathered that the community has refused to vacate the land…Read more