Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 20

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, December 20th, 2025.

Tinubu Presents N58.18trn 2026 Budget

President Bola Tinubu on Friday presented the 2026 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly, unveiling a proposed ₦58.18 trillion budget tagged “Budget of Consolidation, Renewed Resilience and Shared Prosperity.”

Presenting the budget in Abuja

Ex-Delta Senator, Nwaoboshi Dies At 68

A former Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Peter Onyeluka Nwaoboshi, is dead.

Sources close to the politician

Tinubu Seeks N’Assembly’s Approval To Extend 2025 Budget To 2026

President Bola Tinubu has approached the 10th National Assembly to seek an extension for the implementation of the 2025 Appropriation Act to March 31, 2026, as part of efforts to stop the practice of running multiple budgets simultaneously.

President Tinubu's request

INEC Summons Warring PDP Factions To Crucial Peace Meeting

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, has summoned the two factions of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to an urgent reconciliation meeting at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

The high-level meeting,

Insecurity: Akpabio Endorses Death Sentence For Kidnappers

Nigeria’s Senate President, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, on Thursday, endorsed the death penalty for kidnappers following the recent rescue of kidnapped children in Kebbi and Niger States.

This was as the former

2026 Budget: Tinubu’s Consolidated Sufferings On Nigerians – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said there is nothing to celebrate in the 2026 budget proposal presented to the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu on Friday.

Instead, the budget, which

We’ll Pass 2026 Budget With Urgency, Support Reforms – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has assured that the 2026 Appropriation Bill will be given accelerated consideration and passage by the National Assembly.

Abbas gave this assurance

Senate Confirms Eyesan, Mohammed As CEOs Of NUPRC, NMDPRA

The Senate, on Friday, confirmed the appointments of Oritsemeyiwa Amanorisewo Eyesan as Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and Engineer Saidu Mohammed as Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The Senate made these

Adebayo Welcomes S’Court Ruling On SDP Crisis

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo and the Acting National Chairman, Dr Sadiq Gombe, have welcomed Friday’s Supreme Court judgment dismissing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s appeal on the party’s leadership dispute.

This is as he described

Adamawa Gov, Fintiri Sets To Dump PDP Amid Leadership Crisis

As political uncertainty continues to envelope Adamawa State following the unabated defections from the main opposition party, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, on Thursday, said he is set to dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and join another political party.

Although the political party

Nigerians Perceives Lawmakers As Rubber Stamp – Akpabio

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has reacted to the widespread criticism against the National Assembly over it cooperation with the executive, arguing that collaboration with arms of government, not confrontation is essential for national progress.

Akpabio made this remark

Leadership Crisis: INEC Fails To Reconcile Warring PDP Members

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Friday, failed in its attempt to reconcile warring members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as both sides said they await court judgement.

The INEC Chairman, Prof Joash

Plateau APC Pledges Support As Mutfwang Joins Party

The gale of defection in the Nigerian polity took a different dimension on Friday as the Plateau State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) welcomed the defection of Governor Caleb Mutfwang from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Folowing his defection, the

NNPP Holds Convention To Elect New Leaders

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) will on Saturday hold its National Convention to usher in new leaders of the party.

The National Chairman, Dr Ajuji

I Have Not Joined APC – Bafarawa

The former governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, has denied joining the All Progressives Congress (APC).

News reports have been