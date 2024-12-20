Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 20

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Friday, December 20, 2024.

Constituency Projects: Orji Kalu Emerges Best Among 108 Senators

On Thursday, the Senator representing Abia-North Senatorial District, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, received an Award Plaque as the best Senator on Constituency Development, which he won for the Third time.

Senator Kalu, the Senate Committee Chairman on Privatisation…Read more

Zamfara Gov Ascents N546bn 2025 Budget

The Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal signed the 2025 appropriation bill of N546,014,575,000.00 into law on Thursday, December 19.

The 2025 budget, titled “Rescue Budget 2.0,” was presented…Read more

NLC Faults Workers’ Exclusion In Tax Reform Bills Deliberations

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has raised concerns over the exclusion of trade unions in the formation and deliberations of the contentious Tax Bill, persistent cash scarcity, and worsening insecurity at the National Assembly.

In a communique issued at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting…Read more

N’Delta: Group Asks Tinubu, Abbas To Stop Divestment Of Oil Assets

A Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have called on President Bola Tinubu and National Assembly to immediately halt all divestment of oil assets initiated by oil companies operating in the Niger Delta region.

The coalition made the call in a petition titled: ‘Urgent call…Read more

Tinubu Approves Redeployment Of Perm Secs

President Bola Tinubu has approved the redeployment of some Federal Permanent Secretaries.

This was disclosed in a press release issued by the Director…Read more

Tinubu Expresses Sadness Over Ibadan Stampede, Demands Probe

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, expressed sadness over the tragic incident at the Christmas funfair in Ibadan, Oyo State, which claimed 32 children’s lives and left several injured on Wednesday, December 18.

This was contained in a press statement titled, “Tinubu…Read more

Report On Hacking Of NBS Website Suspicious – Atiku

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said the coincidence of the hacking of the website of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), shortly after the release of damning statistics on security, is suspicious.

Atiku in a statement by his media office in Abuja on Thursday…Read more

Budget: State House Gets N47.11bn In 2025

The State House is allocated N47.11 billion in 2025, according to details of the 2025 executive budget obtained by New Telegraph on Thursday.

The Office of the President (state house operations)…Read more

PDP S’East Zone Cancels Birthday Lecture For Gov Makinde

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) South-East Zone, in conjunction with Ali and Onyinyechi Education Foundation, on Thursday cancelled the birthday lecture scheduled for Abakaliki on Thursday in honour of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

The National Vice Chairman of the party in the Zone…Read more

Senate Passes 2025 Budget For Second Reading

The 2025 Budget of Restoration has successfully passed the second reading during Thursday’s session of the Nigerian Senate.

This was as the upper Chamber of the National Assembly…Read more

Group Lauds Tinubu Over 2025 Budget Presentation – ACHR

The African Centre for Human Rights (ACHR) has joined the chorus and approved of President Bola Tinubu’s 2025 budget presentation which has recently garnered widespread praise from various sectors of Nigerian society, with many viewing it as a turning point in the country’s economic and social trajectory.

Titled “Budget of Restoration: Securing Peace, Rebuilding Prosperity”…Read more

Reps To Present N704.91m To Tinubu For Vulnerable

The House of Representatives will on Tuesday, December 31, present a sum of N704.91 millionto President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to provide relief for vulnerable Nigerians impacted by the economic challenges following the removal of the petrol subsidy.

This decision stems from a resolution made by the House…Read more

FCT High Court Admits Yahaya Bello To N500m Bail

The Federal Capital Territory High Court, on Thursday, granted the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, bail in the sum of N500 million with three sureties in like sum.

Justice Maryann Anenih had, on December 10, refused…Read more

Obi Visits Victims Of Enugu Gas Explosion, Pledges Support

Former presidential candidate and Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has visited the National Orthopaedic Hospital in Enugu State to sympathize with victims of a recent gas explosion.

The explosion which occurred at the residence of a prominent member…Read more

Rice Processing: World Bank Disburses N492m To 41 Women Groups In Niger

The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim has commended the World Bank for releasing the sum of Four hundred and ninety-two million naira grants for women Rice farmers in Niger State.

According to the state coordinator of the…Read more

