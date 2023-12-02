Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 2

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Budget 2024: Defence Takes Lion Share Of N1.27trn

The Senate Committee on Appropriation, on Friday, released the details of the 2024 Appropriation Bill which showed that the security sector got the lion’s share of the expenditure in the proposed budget.

Chairman of the Committee, Sen Solomon Adeola released the sectoral allocations…Read more

APC Will Take Over South-South In Next Elections – Akpabio

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Friday, vowed that the All Progressives Party ( APC ) would overrun other political parties in the South-South geo-political zone in future elections, beginning from Edo 2024.

Akpabio made the declaration when he hosted members of the National Executives…Read more

FG, Germany Sign Power Infrastructure Agreement

The Federal Government has signed a Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) agreement with Germany to add 12,000 million watts of electricity to the national grid.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz both presided over the signing on Friday in Dubai…Read more

2024 Budget: Senators Call For Increased Funding For Education, Road, Agriculture, Power, Others

Senators, on Friday, called on the Executive arm of government to ensure increased funding for education, road, agriculture, and power, among other sectors of the economy.

The lawmakers made the call while debating on the general principles of the N27.5 trillion 2024…Read more

Gov Sule Presents N199.9bn 2024 Budget To Nasarawa Assembly

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has presented N199.9bn appropriation bill to the State House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

The total budget size of N199.9bn for the 2024 fiscal year tagged ‘ Budget of Renewed Commitment” surpassed…Read more

CBN To Freeze Bank Accounts Without BVN, NIN From April 2024

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Friday said it will freeze accounts without a Bank Verification Number (BVN) or National Identification Number (NIN) from April 2024.

This was contained in a circular issued on December 1 by the CBN instructing Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to place a “Post no Debit” restriction…Read more

Tinubu Did Not Present Empty Budget Box To Nat’l Assembly – Doguwa

The House of Representatives, Northern Caucus Chairman, Alhaji Ado Alhassan Doguwa, has strongly denied that President Bola Tinubu had presented an empty Budget Box before the National Assembly.

Rather, he said, “What people don’t know is that the President had since submitted…Read more

Senate Moves To Stop Governors From Sacking Democratically Elected Councils

Worried by the indiscriminate sacking of democratically elected Local Government Councils in Nigeria by State Governors, and the setting up of unconstitutional caretaker Committees, the Senate, on Friday, urged the Federal Government to withhold statutory allocations to such unlawful establishments.

The apex legislative Assembly also condemned the arbitrary dissolution of democratically…Read more

FG To Increase Minimum Wage By April 2024

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government has said that a new national minimum wage structure will take effect from April 1, 2024 upon expiration of the current N30,000 monthly pay on March 31.

The Federal Government through the Minister of Information and Communication, Idris Mohammed disclosed this on Friday… Read more

Edo 2024: I’ll Make Road Infrastructure My Priority If Elected Governor – Afegbua

The former Commissioner for Information in Edo State, Mr Kasim Afegbua on Friday said he will make road construction his priority if elected governor come 2024.

He said Edo people are presently disoriented by the politics of pretence and high-handedness…Read more

2024 Budget: Coalition March In Solidarity With Tinubu, Akpabio

Hundreds of people under the aegis of the Civil Society Groups for Good Governance on Friday in Abuja held a solidarity rally in support of President Bola Tinubu and the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Convener of the group, Chief Ogakwu Dominic who addressed the media at the National Assembly…Read more

JUST-IN: NAF Helicopter Crashlands In Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter, on Friday, crashlanded and exploded at the NAF Base in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. New Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred around 7.50 am on Friday, December 1, 2023. However, what led to the crash could not be ascertained as of the time of writing this report.

A source privy to the development said, “I was inside my apartment when I heard this thunderous sound at the NAF Base.

“The next thing I saw was a thick flame…Read more

INEC Demands Probe As Kogi REC Escape Assassination

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said some unknown gunmen attacked the residence of its Resident Electoral Commission (REC) for Kogi State, Dr. Hale Gabriel Longpet, in the early hours of Friday, December 1.

A statement from the commission disclosed that the attackers came around 3.30 am…Read more

EFCC Tasks CSOs On Grassroots Anti-Graft Campaigns

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ola Olukoyede has called on Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) across the country to join the Commission in driving its anti-corruption campaigns to the grassroots.

Olukoyede made the call on Thursday…Read more

Opec+ Cuts Fail To Lift Oil Prices For Sixth Straight Week

On Friday, November 30, the oil prices looked set for a sixth straight week of declines, as voluntary oil output cuts agreed upon by OPEC+ producers fell short of market expectations, thereby extending losses

Brent crude futures for February fell 39 cents, or 0.5%, to $80.47 a barrel…Read more