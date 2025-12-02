Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 2

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, December 2nd 2025.

JUST-IN: Defence Minister, Badaru Resigns

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has officially tendered his resignation, citing health reasons.

This is contained in a press statement…Read More

Guinea-Bissau: Nigeria Also Needs Protection From Anti-Democratic Forces, PDP Tells Tinubu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to defend Nigeria’s democracy by ensuring that democratic space is free, open, and competitive.

PDP, which is reacting to the asylum…Read More

Amaechi Dismisses VP Slot, Declares To Contest 2027 Presidency

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has outrightly rejected claims connecting him to the potential Vice-Presidential ticket with former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, for the 2027 elections.

According to the former Governor…Read More

Adeleke May Jettison PDP Gov Ticket – Party Chair

The leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has disclosed that Governor Ademola Adeleke may jettison the nomination of the party for the 2026 governorship election.

The party, however, said Adeleke’s…Read More

Gas Infrastructure Fund: Reps Order Audit Of NMDPRA For Alleged Mismanagement

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Monday called for a forensic audit of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) operations from 2021 to date over alleged mismanagement of the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund.

Chairman of the committee,…Read More

SME’s Key To Nigeria’s Path To Trillion-Dollar Economy – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, on Monday said Nigeria’s journey toward a trillion-dollar economy depends on the growth and empowerment of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

He stated this while declaring…Read More

I’ll Shun Edo Assembly Investigation Panel – Obaseki

The former Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has said he would shun the Edo State House of Assembly ad-hoc committee set up to probe funding and ownership of the Museum of West African Arts (MOWAA) and the Radisson Blu hotel.

New Telegraph had earlier…Read More

Reps To Consider Bill For Decommissioning Oil, Gas Installations

The House of Representatives has hinted at considering a Bill for the establishment of National Commission for the decommissioning of oil and gas installations.

Chairman of the House Committee…Read More

Northern Govs, Traditional Rulers Hold Emergency Security Summit In Kaduna

Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and the Northern Traditional Leaders Council (NTLC) are currently holding an emergency joint meeting in Kaduna as insecurity worsens across the region.

The high-level session is being…Read More

World AIDS Day: Remi Tinubu Seeks Stronger Push To End HIV/AIDS By 2030

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has urged Nigerians to intensify efforts toward ending HIV/AIDS in the country, as the world marks World AIDS Day 2025 with the theme “Overcoming Disruptions; Transforming the AIDS Response.”

In her message on Monday,…Read More

2027: ADC Rattles Opposition Camps In Osun

As the battle for the soul of the Osun State gathers momentum, the Ataoja has officially declared his support for Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, and the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which has other political parties in the state into massive confusion.

Speaking during the recent…Read More

Aiyedatiwa Passes Vote Of Confidence On Amotekun Commander

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has reiterated his support for the state’s Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, and its Commander, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, expressing a firm vote of confidence in his leadership.

Speaking during the inaugural…Read More

SIFAX Group Commends Minister Over Nigeria’s Victory At IMO

SIFAX Group has commended the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Nigeria’s successful election into the council of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) after 14 years of absence.

In a congratulatory letter, the…Read More

Oyebanji Considers Re-Appointment Of Ex-Commissioners

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has forwarded a list of nominees to the State Assembly for screening and consideration for appointment as Commissioners in a bid to reconstitute his cabinet.

In a press statement issued by…Read More

Christmas: Gov Eno Directs Payment Of 13th-Month ‘Eno-mber Salary’

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has announced that the state government will pay its 13th-month salary, popularly known as the “Eno-mber salary” to all workers before Christmas.

The governor, who made the…Read More