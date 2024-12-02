Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 2

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Monday, December 2, 2024.

Oyo Govt Converts 551 Workers To New Cadres

The Oyo State Government has approved the conversion of 551 serving officers into various desired sub-officers and officer cadres in the Civil/public service of the State.

The Chairman, Oyo State Civil Service Commission Alhaji…Read more

JUST-IN: Troops Neutralize Scores Of Terrorists In Zamfara

Troops of the Joint Task Force North West, Operation Fansan Yamma have successfully conducted a fighting patrol in response to a distress call from the residents and vigilantes of ‘Yar Galadima village in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

In a statement issued by the Coordinator of the Joint Media…Read more

SERAP Urges Tinubu To Expose Contractors Over Alleged Missing N167bn Public Funds

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to direct a full disclosure of contractors and companies implicated in the disappearance of over N167 billion allocated for projects in 31 federal ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

The funds were reportedly disbursed, but no projects…Read more

Nigeria, France Sign MoU To Boost Sustainable Mining

Nigeria and France have reached a landmark agreement to collaborate on projects aimed at promoting and diversifying the critical minerals value chain within their solid minerals sectors.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Minister of Mineral…Read more

Rivers Crisis: Jonathan Urges Feuding Parties To Embrace Peace

The former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, has called for an end to the political crisis in Rivers, urging the feuding parties to give peace a chance.

Jonathan, who made the call at the 1st Etche Festival of Food…Read more

Ebonyi NLC Gives One-Week Warning Strike From 1st December

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Ebonyi State Council, has issued a one-week notice of strike action beginning from 1st December 2024.

The State Chairman of the Council, Comrade Ogugua Egwu…Read more

Pope Francis Calls On Labanon To Elect New President

Pope Francis has called on Lebanese politicians to urgently elect a new President, in order to get the country’s governing body functioning again.

Read more The Pope made this call on Sunday at Saint Peter’s Square…

Peter Obi Criticizes Tinubu For Creating Massive Poverty In Nigeria Former Anambra State governor and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in 2023, Mr Peter Obi has criticized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for creating massive poverty in the land and expect any progress. Peter Obi laments that while other countries have significantly…Read more Obasanjo Lauds Gowon’s Secret Plea To Abacha For Clemency Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed gratitude to General Yakubu Gowon (rtd.) for secretly pleading with the late General Sani Abacha to spare him from execution during his imprisonment over an alleged coup plot. Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Gowon…Read more Tinubu To Co-Chair 11th Nigeria-S’Africa Bi-National Commission In Cape Town On Monday, President Bola Tinubu will depart France for Cape Town, South Africa to co-chair the 11th session of the Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) with his counterpart, President Cyril Ramaphosa. Scheduled for Tuesday, December 3, 2024, the session…Read more NNL : Ebonyi State Governor, Nwifuru promises support for Abakiliki FC The Governor of Ebonyi State His Excellency Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has promised massive support for Abakiliki FC in their bid to gain promotion to the elite league. Abakiliki FC are featuring in the 2024/2025 NNL League…Read more Atiku, Obi Denies Joining Force Ahead Of 2027 Election Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi have denied joining forces ahead of the 2027 election. Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the two political…Read more Tinubu Vows To Eliminate Insecurity In Nigeria, Stabilize ECOWAS President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has restated his administration’s unflinching determination to root out all forms of security threats and violent crimes in Nigeria. This came as he reiterated his resolve to stabilize the Economic Community of West African States…Read more Aiyedatiwa Hails FUTA Over Contributions To Technology, Innovation Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has commended the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) for championing academic excellence in Nigeria and beyond. Read more The Governor spoke at the commendation during the 34th and 35th convocation… Japa Syndrome: Emigration Is Not Solution To Economic Crisis – Tinubu President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has decried the brain drain in the country and advised the youth to remain within the country and salvage the economic crisis instead of emigrating abroad in search of greener pastures. The President said his administration is aware of the economic…Read more

