Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 19

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Present Tax Administration Framework Hinders Devt, Sanwo-olu Tells Tinubu’s Reform Committee

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, said the inability of the state to maximize its tax potential is because the current tax revenue accruing to the State is a far cry from actual projection.

While affirming that the state is not lacking in the capacity to widen its tax

Yuletide: Fuel Pump Prices Skyrocket, Sell N660 To N700 Across Nigeria

Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol or fuel pump prices have increased in some parts of the country as the Yuletide approaches.

Investigations by New Telegraph on Monday revealed that fuel now sells from N660 to N700

JUST-IN: Tinubu, Stakeholders ‘Resolve’ Rivers Political Crisis

In a surprising development, President Bola Tinubu and some critical stakeholders have reportedly waded into the political crisis rocking Rivers State as they have agreed to resolve the weeks-long conflict.

New Telegraph reports that the decision was taken at a meeting President Tinubu

Tinubu Has No Constitutional Role In Ondo, Rivers Crises – Fashola

A former Minister of Work, Babatunde Fashola, has said that President Bola Tinubu’s intervention is not required in the ongoing political tensions in Ondo and Rivers states, as the constitution doesn’t give room for such.

"Does the Constitution assign a role to the President in this matter?" Fashola asked

NNPCL To Produce 2m Barrels Of Crude Oil Daily From 2024 – Board Chairman

The newly appointed board and management team for the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPC Ltd) has promised that the company would produce two million barrels of crude oil daily from 2024.

Non-Executive Board Chairman of NNPC Ltd, Chief Pius Akinyelure

Senate Seeks Independent Budgetary Provision For NIDCOM

The Senate, on Monday, called for independent budgetary provisions for Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), by separating its budget from the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Diasporia and Non-Governmental Organisations

Pope Francis Approves Church Blessings For Same-Sex Couples

Pope Francis has granted permission for priests to bestow blessings upon same-sex couples, marking a significant milestone for the LGBTQ+ community within the Roman Catholic Church.

According to the BBC reports, the Head of the Roman Catholic Church

JUST-IN: Tinubu Meets NPAN At State House

President Bola Tinubu is currently at a closed-door meeting with the leadership of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) at the State House, Abuja.

NPAN was led to the meeting holding at the Council Chambers of the State House

Peter Obi Replies Akpabio, Says When Uncommon People Talk, Common People Keep Quiet

Following the recent comment made by the Senate President, Sen. Godswill Akpabio that the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi did not win the presidential election in Lagos and Ebonyi States, the former Anambra State Governor has described the two-term governor of Akwa Ibom State as an uncommon person.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Akpabio claimed that the former Anambra State

I’m The Winner Of 2023 Presidential Election – Peter Obi

Barely ten months after the conduct of the 2023 general election, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has claimed that he is the actual winner of the February 25 presidential election.

Speaking on Parallel Facts, an X space interaction on Sunday

INEC To Conduct Rerun Polls In 34 Constituencies In February

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed the first week of February 2024 for the conduct of rerun elections in 34 Federal and State Constituencies in some parts of the country.

The positions became vacant following the nullifications of the elections

Peter Obi Opens Up On Threat To Life

Former Governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has alleged that he is being threatened for rejecting significant offers.

Speaking during an interview on X Space which was organized by "ParallelFacts" on Sunday

World Bank: Nigeria Needs Complementary Reforms To Stabilise Forex

The World Bank has said several complementary reforms are needed to support Nigeria’s structural agenda and overall gain in competitiveness and economic diversification to stabilise forex and boost economic growth.

Alex Sienaert, World Bank Lead Economist for Nigeria

Obi Replies Tinubu, Says Nigeria Need To Attract Foreign Investors

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, shared his views on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu‘s frequent foreign trips.

Speaking during an X-space event called 'ParallelFact'

TotalEnergies To Invest $6bn In Nigeria

TotalEnergies has pledged to invest $6 billion in Nigeria in the coming years.

It also reaffirmed its commitment to business interests in Nigeria