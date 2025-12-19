Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 19

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, December 19th, 2025.

Pass State Police, Implement LG Autonomy, Tinubu Tells Govs

President Bola Tinubu has urged state governors to pass the State Police Bill into law to strengthen national security.

Speaking at the All Progressives…

PDP Demands Independent Probe Into Alleged Disparity In Tax Law

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for an independent investigation into alleged insertions and substitutions in the gazetted copy of the Tax Act passed by the National Assembly.

In a statement issued by its…

ICYMI: Tinted Glass Permit: Court Restrains Police From Enforcing Policy

On Wednesday, the Delta State high court placed a temporary injunction on the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), stopping the enforcement of its tinted glass permit policy across the country.

The presiding Judge, Justice…

Senate Confirms Omokri, Fani-Kayode, Others As Ambassadors

On Thursday, the Senate confirmed 64 ambassadorial nominees of President Bola Tinubu, including a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, and a former presidential aide, Reno Omokri.

New Telegraph reports that…

Yuletide: Govs Assure Nigerians Of Heightened Security Nationwide

State governors have assured Nigerians of increased and visible security presence across the country to guarantee a safe and hitch-free festive season.

The assurance followed a…

Rivers APC Now Under Direction – Fubura

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubura, has dismissed claims of a leadership crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, affirming that he now provides direction for the party.

Fubura made the statement…

El-Rufai Reacts To Buhari’s Book Launch

The former governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has reacted to the recent book launch on the life and times of President Muhammadu Buhari.

El-Rufai, who spoke on his…

2026: LP Sets February For Nat’l Convention

The Labour Party (LP) has announced that its elective National Convention will hold on February 28, 2026, as part of efforts to reposition, reorganise, and strengthen the party ahead of future political responsibilities.

The announcement was…

BREAKING: Court Retains Ngige’s EFCC Bail

On Thursday, the Federal High Court sitting in Gwarinpa, Abuja, granted the immediate past Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, to continue to enjoy the administrative bail earlier granted him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Maryam Hassan, the trial…

Akpabio, US Envoy Hold Talks To Strengthen Nigeria-US Relations

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio and the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard M. Mills Jnr, on Wednesday met to strengthen the relations between the two countries.

The talks were held when…

Late Bayelsa Deputy Governor Never Objected To My Decisions – Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has said that his late deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, never objected to any of his decisions, describing him as a loyal partner who consistently supported government policies.

Governor Diri made the…

Sokoto Airstrike: NAF, Sokoto Govt Donate N51m To Victims, Families Of 12 Deceased

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and the Sokoto State Government have donated a total of ₦51 million to victims and families affected by the airstrike that occurred in Gidan Bisa and Rumtuwa villages of Silame Local Government Area of Sokoto State on December 25, 2024.

The unfortunate incident…

Oyetola Presents Bakassi Deep Seaport Certificate Of Compliance To Otu

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has presented the Certificate of Compliance for the Bakassi Deep Seaport to the Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Otu, during a courtesy visit by the governor to the minister’s office in Abuja.

Presenting the certificate,…

Tinubu Reconstitutes NERC Board

President Bola Tinubu has approved the reconstitution of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) Board, following the Senate’s confirmation of its members on December 16, 2025.

Mulisiu Olalekan Oseni, PhD,…

Nominees For NUPRC, NMDPRA Unveil Plans To End Value Leakages

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s nominees for the leadership of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) on Thursday unveiled policy directions aimed at ending revenue leakages, restoring discipline across the petroleum value chain and unlocking Nigeria’s oil and gas potential under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

The nominees, Oritsemeyiwa…