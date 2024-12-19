Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 19

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Thursday, December 19, 2024.

$42.01bn External Reserves Can Finance Importation For Nine Months – CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Wednesday, declared that the $42.01 billion external reserves of the country, could finance the importation of goods and services for more than nine months.

The Governor of the apex bank, Mr Olayemi Cardoso…Read more

Kebbi Gov Presents ₦580.32bn 2025 Budget

Governor Nasir Idris Kebbi State has presented a proposed budget of ₦580.32 billion for the 2025 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly.

Describing the budget as the “Budget of Economic…Read more

2025 Budget: Prepare To Defend Your Allocations, Akpabio Tasks MDAs

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday, implored Ministers and Heads of various Agencies and Departments (MDAs) of the Federal Government to prepare to defend their sectoral allocations in the 2025 Appropriation Bill.

Akpabio made this call when President Bola Tinubu…Read more

Dangote Clarifies On $1bn Loan Backed NNPCL Crude

The Dangote Group on Wednesday said it is incorrect that the $1 billion loan backed by the crude of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) was instrumental in supporting the Dangote refinery during liquidity challenges.

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd…Read more

Obasanjo: Nigerians Need Leaders That Will Manage Economy

Nigeria’s former President, Olusegun Obasanjohas called on Nigerians to pay attention to the country’s leadership recruitment process, saying we need leaders that will manage the country’s economy.

Obasanjo who made this plea in an interview with News Central…Read more

Tinubu’s N47.9trn Budget’ll Plunge Nigeria Into Deeper Mess – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has picked a hole in the N47.9 trillion budget estimates presented by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the National Assembly on Wednesday.

PDP in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary…Read more

Ghana’s S’Court Upholds Anti-LGBTQ Bill

On Wednesday, Ghana’s Supreme Court dismissed two legal cases against the contentious Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, a proposed law that imposes strict penalties on Lesbian Guy Bisexual Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) activities.

The legislation, approved by parliament in February…Read more

Osun 2026: Adeleke, Oyetola, Aregbesola Flex Muscles Over Bola Ige House

Although 2026, when the election for the next governor of Osun State is some 18 months away, the battle for Bole Ige House, as the Seat of Government is called in Osun, has started, Sunday Telegraph can report.

The midterm celebration of Governor Ademola Adeleke…Read more

Tax Reform Bills: Tinubu Not Against To Amendments –Sources

An indication has emerged that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would give some concessions to the North on the controversial Tax Reforms Bills currently undergoing committee sessions in the Senate and indefinitely on hold in the House of Representatives.

It would be recalled that the Senate became rowdy last week…Read more

Surfeit of First Class Degrees in Times of Academic Decline

Last week, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), frowned at the “increasing numbers of first-class graduates” churned out annually by private universities in the country. ASUU National President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, raised the concern at an event organised by the body in honour of Prof. Andy Egwunyenga’s successful tenure as Vice Chancellor of Delta State University (DELSU).…Read more

PH Refinery: Ex-NNPC GMDs Fault Critics, Says Modernisation Of 1965 Facility Enormous Work

The former Group Managing Directors (GMDs) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) have said those criticising the revamped Port Harcourt Refinery do so because they do not understand the magnitude of work carried out to rehabilitate a facility built in 1965.

The former GMDs who were led on an inspection of the Port Harcourt refinery…Read more

We’re Consulting Stakeholders To Address Concerns On Tax Bills – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has said the leadership of the House has commenced a series of engagements with relevant stakeholders to address the concerns raised on the four tax reform bills forwarded to the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking while delivering the votes of thanks during…Read more

Tinubu Arrives Lagos For Christmas, New Year Celebrations

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in his country home, Ikeja, Lagos State ahead of the forthcoming Christmas and New Year holiday.

President Tinubu was warmly received at the Presidential Wing…Read more

2025 Budget: Tinubu’s Blunder Sparks Laughter At Nat’l Assembly

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has turned an apparent misstep into a moment of levity while presenting the 2025 national budget to a joint session of the 10th National Assembly on Wednesday.

New Telegraph reports that during the budget presentation…Read more

2025 Budget Will Reduce Inflation To 15% – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, said the 2025 budget forecasts that inflation will decline from the current 34.6% to 15% next year.

Speaking during the budget presentation of the N47.9 trillion 2025…Read more

