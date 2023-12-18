Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 18

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, December 18, 2023

Rivers Crisis: Pro-Wike Lawmakers Reject 2024 Budget

Martins Amaehwule-led faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly on Sunday expressed its disapproval of the passage of the 2024 budget by the four members of the state assembly led by Edison Ehie.

Sunday Telegraph had last week reported that the four-man House of Assembly

Rivers Crisis: CUPP Alleges Secret Suit To Return Pro-Wike Lawmakers

The Coalition of United Political Parties, (CUPP) has alleged of secret exparte suit filed before an Abuja Federal High Court seeking to return the 25 lawmakers loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, as lawful recognised members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

CUPP at a joint press conference with Lawyers in Defence of Democracy

Soun Of Ogbomoso: Afolabi Olaoye Destined To Be King – Pastor Adeboye

As he is billed to receive Staff of Office on Monday, the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said the new Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye, was destined to be a King even before he was born.

Adeboye made this declaration while speaking at the Beulah Baptist Conference

Replace Lalong With New Minister, APC Lawmaker Tells Tinubu

Alphonsus Komsol, a former member of the House of Representatives has called on President Bola Tinubuto replace former Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, with a new minister from the Plateau Central Senatorial Zone for the sake of equity and fairness.

Komsol who made the call in a statement issued on Sunday said addressing

Adamu, Wadada, Umaru, Others Laud Gov. Sule’s Developmental Strides

Some political leaders in Nasarawa State including former National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, Sen Tanko Al-Makura and the senator representing Nasarawa West, Aliyu Wadada and other stakeholders have lauded Governor Abdullahi Sule, for his developmental strides in the past four years.

They gave the commendation at the weekend in Lafia during a book launch

FUOYE VC Lauds Tinubu Over Removal Of Varsities From IPPIS

The decision of President Bola Tinubu to exempt the public universities in the country from the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) has been described as a right step in the right direction.

The Vice-Chancellor of Federal University, Oye Ekiti, (FUOYE) Prof. Abayomi Fasina

Off-Cycle Election: SERAP Approaches Court Over INEC’s Alleged Failure to Prosecute Electoral Offenders

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been dragged to court over its alleged failure to arrest and prosecute suspected perpetrators of electoral offences in the recently concluded off-cycle governorship elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa States.

The electoral umpire was dragged to the Federal High Court, Abuja

Zulum Felicitates Buhari At 81, Describes Him As Beloved Father Of Borno

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum has felicitated former President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 81st birthday.

Governor Zulum in his message signed and made available to journalists in Maiduguri on Sunday

Aiyedatiwa Denies Freezing Local Govt Accounts

The Ondo State government has denied the allegation that the Acting Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa has frozen Local Government and Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) accounts.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation Bamidele Ademola-Olateju

Govt Has Made Nigerians Orphans – Adebayo

The Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the last general election, Prince Adewole Adebayo has described Nigerian citizens as orphans who have been abandoned by governments who are supposed to be the parents.

Adebayo said the three tiers of government in the country should put a policy

NNPCL Wins The Whistler’s Transparency, Innovation Award

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited. (NNPCL) has won this year’s Whistler Newspaper Award for Transparency and Innovation.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by Chief Corporate Communications Officer

NLC Debunks Report Of Nationwide Strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has described as “absolutely fake” a purported circular addressed to the state councils of the congress and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) and other affiliate unions reminding them of strike action to commence on December 18, 2023.

A circular allegedly signed by the General Secretary of the NLC

APC Hails Buhari At 81, Reels Out Achievements As Nigeria President

The National leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has joined other eminent Nigerians to celebrate the immediate past President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari on his 81st birthday.

In a goodwill message signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka

Lalong Condoles Families Of Ex-HoS Hyat, Ex-Labour Ministry Perm Sec

The Minister of Labour and Employment Simon Bako Lalong has visited the family of the former Head of Service, Plateau State Engr Sunday Hyat to condole with them over the demise of their father.

Lalong accompanied by former Secretary to the State Government Prof Danladi Abok Atu

Buhari At 81: Ex-President Man Of Unblemished Record – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described former president Muhammadu Buhari as a man of unblemished record in public service, whose consistent conduct both as military and civilian leader made him a role model to many Nigerians.

Sanwo-Olu also said Buhari provided honest and transparent leadership in Nigeria