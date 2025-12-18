Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 18

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, December 18th, 2025.

BREAKING: NMDPRA Boss, Farouk Ahmed, Resigns

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Mr Farouk Ahmed, has tendered his resignation following the allegation of corruption.

New Telegraph gathered that…Read More

BREAKING: NUPRC CCE, Komolafe Resigns

The Commission Chief Executive (CCE) of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engineer Olugbenga Komolafe, has resigned from President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet.

This was contained in a press…Read More

Tinubu Transmits N43.56trn Appropriation Repeal Bill To Senate

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, transmitted the Appropriation, Repeal and Re-enactment Bill 2 of 2024 to the Senate for consideration and approval.

This is contained in a letter…Read More

Rep Decries Discrepancy On Tax Laws

A member of the House of Representatives, Abdussamad Dasuki, has notified his colleagues about an alleged discrepancy in the tax bills passed in both chambers of the National Assembly.

He made his observation…Read More

NLC Calls On FG To Strengthen Security Efforts To Combat Insecurity

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on the Federal Government to strengthen its efforts, provide adequate support, modern equipment, and welfare for security personnel and adopt effective strategies to combat insecurity across the country.

The National President, Senior…Read More

Obi Raises Transparency Concerns Over Nigeria–France Tax Cooperation MoU

Former Anambra State Governor and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has expressed concerns over recent reports of a tax cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Nigeria and France, calling for greater transparency, public disclosure, and accountability in agreements that affect national revenue systems.

In a statement shared on X, Obi…Read More

Sani Reacts To New US Visa Restrictions On Nigeria

Following the United States’ recent announcement of new visa restrictions affecting Nigeria and 22 other countries, former Nigerian Senator, Shehu Sani has cautioned the public against misinterpreting the policy, stressing that the latest measures signal a broader message about global migration.

In a social media post on…Read More

Resolve Dispute, Agbakoba, Okeke Tell Dangote, NMDPRA

Former President, Nigerian Bar Association, Dr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) and Partner & Head of Government Affairs, Olisa Agbakoba Legal (AOL), Mr Collins Okeke, have urged the President of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) and Authority Chief Executive, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engr.Farouk Ahmed, to resolve their current conflict.

In a joint statement on Wednesday…Read More

Obi Casts Aspersions On Tinubu’s Govt Over 80% Youth Unemployment

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, (LP) has said the recent ActionAid/Plan International report, which places Nigeria’s youth unemployment rate at 80 per cent, as an indictment on Nigeria’s leadership and its economic direction.

Obi emphasised that these figures…Read More

2027: Benue Govt Direct Political Appointees Vying For Office To Resign

The Benue State Government has issued a matching order to political appointees contesting for elective positions in 2027 to resign their present appointments with immediate effect.

This was disclosed in a memo…Read More

Tinubu Meets Labour Leaders Over Proposed Protest

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday night held a meeting with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) as concerns continue to mount over a planned nationwide protest by organised labour.

The meeting, which took place…Read More

NMDPRA Boss Breaks Silence, Says ICPC’ll Provide Opportunity To Clear His Name

Authority Chief Executive, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engr Farouk Ahmed, has said he is aware of allegations by someone he did not name that has been taken to a formal investigative institution.

In a statement on Wednesday,…Read More

Ezekwesili Lauds WARDC As Pillar Of Access To Justice For Nigerian Women

Former World Bank Vice President, Dr Obiageli ‘Oby’ Ezekwesili, has praised the Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC) for its 25 years of unwavering commitment to promoting women’s rights and access to justice in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by Ene…Read More

Lalong Tasks INEC On Credible Elections

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Electoral Matters, Senator Simon Bako Lalong, has charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to redouble efforts towards delivering free, fair and credible elections that will reflect the will of the Nigerian people.

Special Adviser to Senator Lalong,…Read More

Insecurity: Anambra NLC Joins Nationwide Protest

Anambra State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Wednesday, joined the ongoing nationwide protest against insecurity in Nigeria.

In his address shortly after…Read More