Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 18

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Wednesday, December 18, 2024.

CAF Awards: Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Lookman, Nnadozie, Super Falcons

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman, on winning the 2024 CAF Men’s African Footballer of the Year.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also hailed Super Falcons goalkeeper

INEC Restores Ezeokenwa As APGA Chairman

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has restored Sylvester Ezeokenwa as the substantive National Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

This followed a review of the Supreme Court judgement

CBN Sets New Cash-Out Limits For Agent Banking Transactions

Against the backdrop of growing concern that Point Of Sale (PoS) mobile agents are capitalizing on lingering cash scarcity in the country to hike their charges, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Tuesday, announced several policy interventions, including new cash-out limits for agent banking transactions.

In a circular to Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), Microfinance Banks

Secondus Subtly Attack Wike During Road Inauguration In Rivers

The former National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, on Tuesday, subtly attacked Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by comparing how he governed Rivers State and the way Governor Simimialayi Fubara currently governs.

Secondus, while inaugurating the 13.985 kilometres

Reps Probe Non-Delivery Of 2000 Tractors, 100 Combined Harvesters

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, mandated its Committee on Agricultural Production and Services to investigate the non-delivery of 2,000 and 100 units of tractors and combined harvesters respectively under the Presidential Food Security Initiative and Hope Agricultural Mechanisation Drive despite the signing of a N3bn agreement.

The resolution was consequent upon the adoption

Lawan Assures Of Well-Being Of Armed Forces Personnel

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has said that the Committee would continue to provide support and resources to enhance the capabilities of the military and the well-being of armed forces personnel.

Lawan, who is the President of the Senate in the Ninth National Assembly

Tinubu Celebrates Buhari On 82nd Birthday

On Tuesday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu penned heartfelt birthday wishes to former President Muhammadu Buhari as he marks his 82nd birthday in Daura, Katsina State.

In his tribute made available to newsmen, President

Senate Passes 2024 Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Bill

Senate during plenary at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, passed the 2014 Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Bill.

The passage followed the consideration and adoption

Tinubu Appoints Aisha Garba As Executive Secretary Of UBEC

In a bid to advance Nigeria’s basic education system, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Aisha Garba as the Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

Garba, a Senior Education and seasoned international

Reps Invite CDS, COAS Over Unlawful Arrest Of Nasarawa Community Leader

On Tuesday, the House of Representatives resolved to invite the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), and the commanding officer of the 177 battalion over an alleged unlawful arrest and detention of a community leader in Nasarawa State.

Hon. Mansur Soro who moved the motion during plenary

Ghanaian President-Elect, Mahama Visits Tinubu In Abuja

The President-Elect of Ghana, John Mahama, on Monday, paid a courtesy visit to President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

This was contained in a press statement issued by Tinubu's

Okpebholo Announces Dissolution Of All Edo Commissions

The Edo State Government has announced the dissolution of all commissions in the state public service with immediate effect.

This directive approved by the Governor Monday Okpebholo

US Judge Rejects Trump’s Bid To Dismiss Hush Money Conviction

A United States (US) Judge, Justice Juan Merchan has rejected President-elect, Donald Trump's lawyers bid to throw out a hush money conviction amid the Supreme Court judgment that former presidents are immune from prosecution.

Russian Nuclear Protection Chief, Kirillov Is Dead

A Senior Russian Lieutenant General, Igor Kirillov has been reportedly killed in Moscow following an explosion of a bomb hidden in an electric scooter.

Russia's Investigative Committee confirmed Kirillov'd

CAF Award Domination, A Testament To Nigeria’s Rich Football Talent – Adeboye

The Senior Special Assistant to the President, Bola Tinubu, on Grassroots Sports Development, Adeyinka Adeboye, has ascribed the domination of Nigeria players in various categories of this year’s CAF award, culminating in Ademola Lookman becoming the best player on the continent to Nigeria’s rich football talent and the country’s growing influence in African football.

According to the former SSA to the Lagos State governor

