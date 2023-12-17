Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 17

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, December 17, 2023

Tinubu Eulogises Buhari At 81, Says He’s A Man Of Absolute Integrity

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday described the immediate past President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari as a man of undiluted integrity.

President Tinubu who spoke in a statement issued by his Special Adviser…Read more

Jonathan Felicitates Buhari At 81

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has felicitated the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 81st birthday.

In a goodwill message he signed and made available to newsmen on Saturday, Dr Jonathan…Read more

Buhari Left Enduring Legacies, Initiated Critical Reforms – Lawan

Former President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has said that former President Muhammadu Buhari, during his 8-year administration from 2015 to 2023, initiated critical reforms and impactful economic policies which benefitted Nigeria.

Lawan made this known in a message to Buhari to celebrate his 81st birthday…Read more

Two Rivers Lawmakers, Residents Protest Against Wike In Port Harcourt

Two Rivers State lawmakers currently serving in the House of Representatives alongside some residents of Port Harcourt on Saturday staged a peaceful protest against Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for allegedly being the mastermind of the current political crisis in Rivers State.

On Friday, a total of nine commissioners resigned from the cabinet of Governor Siminalayi Fubara…Read more

Put Mechanisms In Place To Address Grievances Among Members – Minister To Tinubu, APC

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has advised the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and President Bola Tinubu to put mechanisms in place to address the grievances of members of the party in Oyo State. This to him, would help to ensure justice, fairness and equity in the party.

Adelabu made this appeal while delivering his keynote address at the 74th posthumous birthday…Read more

Akume Congratulates Soun, Urges Him To Leverage His Network To Develop Ogbomoso, Oyo

The Secretary General of the Federation (SGF) Senator Dr George Akume, has urged the new Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, Orumogege111, to leverage his vast network and exceptional leadership qualities to bring prosperity not only to Ogbomosoland but to the entire Oyo State and indeed, Nigeria at large.

Akume in a congratulatory message to the monarch on his ascension to the throne…Read more

Sanwo-Olu Praises Lagos Assembly For Lifting Bar Of Legislative Excellence In Nigeria

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has described members of the state House of Assembly as the best among their counterparts in the country.

Speaking at a three-day retreat on the 2024 budget for members of the state Assembly…Read more

Reps Accuse Hydrological Services Agency Of Extra Budgetary Spendings

The House of Representatives has tackled the management of the National Hydrological Service Agency (NIHSA) over full payment of multi-billion naira to contractors for ongoing projects in the 2023 fiscal year.

Chairman, House Committee on Hydrological Service Agency, Hon. Pascal Agbodike…Read more

Aiyedatiwa Moves Against Akeredolu’s Appointees, Freeze LG Accounts

The Acting Governor of Ondo State, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa has frozen the accounts of the 18 Local Governments and 33 Local Council Development Areas (LCDA), barely 24 hours after he assumed duty.

Aiyedaiwa, who assumed duty on Thursday after a protracted battle against impeachment…Read more

Rivers Crisis: Lawmaker Sends Strong Message To Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has been issued a stern warning not to disturb the peace of the State.

A federal lawmaker representing Akuku/Asari Toru Federal Constituency…Read more

Rivers Crisis: PDP Speaks On Why 27 Lawmakers Defect To APC

Following the recent defection of 27 House of Assembly members in Rivers State, to the main opposition party, the state spokesperson of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Tambari Sydney Gbara has said the party is not aware of the reasons they defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that 27 out of 31 lawmakers in the state assembly…Read more

World Bank To Provide $750m For Clean Energy Projects In Nigeria

The World Bank, on Friday, announced that it has approved the Nigeria Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-up (DARES) project, which, it said, is financed by an International Development Association (IDA) credit of $750 million and will leverage over $1 billion of private capital and significant parallel financing from development partners, including $100 million from the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet and $200 million from Japan International Cooperation Agency.

According to a statement issued by the Bretton Woods institution…Read more

Wike Begs NASS To Pass N17.109bn 2024 Budget For FCT

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Minister, Nyesom Wike on Friday pleaded with members of the National Assembly to pass the N17.109 billion appropriation bill for FCT which he presented before the Joint Committees.

Wike said that there were people-oriented projects tied to the budget…Read more

I Did Not Collapse Before Tinubu, Says Akpabio

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Friday, denied collapsing before President Bola Tinubu at Transcorp Hotel in Abuja.

Akpabio gave the clarification in his office at the National Assembly…Read more

IPPIS: LAUTECH ASUU Hails Tinubu’s Administration

The Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH), Dr Biodun Olaniran, has applauded President Bola Tinubu’s administration on the removal of Federal Tertiary Institution Workers from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Federal Government on Thursday…Read more