Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 17

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, December 17th, 2025.

JUST-IN: Ex-CJN, Tanko Muhammad Dies At 71

A former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad (retd.), is dead.

New Telegraph gathered that…Read More

S’Court Judgment On Rivers Threatens Nigeria’s Federalism – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has described Monday’s Supreme Court judgment on the suit filed by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors challenging the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State as a threat to Nigeria’s federalism and democratic order.

In a statement issued by…Read More

Reps Wade Into Detained Aircraft, Military Personnel In Burkina Faso

The House of Representatives on Tuesday resolved to meet with officials of the Ministries of Defence and Foreign Affairs over the detention of a Nigerian aircraft and military personnel in Burkina Faso.

The resolution followed…Read More

Dangote Submits Petition Against NMDPRA MD, Farouk Ahmed, To ICPC Over Alleged Corruption

Chairman of Dangote Group, Dr. Aliko Dangote, has formally submitted a petition to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) against the Managing Director of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engr. Ahmed Farouk, over alleged corruption and financial impropriety.

The petition, dated December…Read More

We’re Ready To Take Over Power In 2027 – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared its readiness to reclaim power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections, saying the party has learned from past mistakes and is undergoing a rebuilding process.

The PDP National Chairman,…Read More

Documentary Speech: Trump Drags BBC To Court, Demands $10bn For Damages

The faceoff between US President Donald Trump and British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has reached a new height as the latter finally drags the media firm to court.

New Telegraph recalls that…Read More

Tinubu Mourns Ex-CJN, Justice Tanko

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed deep sadness over the passing of former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad.

The late Justice Tanko, 71, from…Read More

Senate Asks NSA To Probe Rumours Of Akpabio’s Alleged Collapse

The Senate on Tuesday urged the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, to urgently investigate widespread rumours circulating on social media alleging that the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, collapsed and, in some cases, had died.

The upper legislative chamber…Read More

Gov. Oborevwori Backs Agitation For Anioma State

The Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has declared his support for the proposed Anioma State, but warned that the agitation must strictly follow constitutional provisions.

Governor Oborevwori made…Read More

2027: How Tinubu Lost 2023 Election – Abaribe

As the battle for the 2027 presidential election hits up, the Senator representing Abia South Senatorial District, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has declared that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not win his re-election, saying he never won back in 2023.

Abaribe, who spoke on…Read More

No Plan To Hold State, LG Congresses — ADC

The national leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said it has no plan to hold any State or Local Government Congresses at the moment.

The coalition party made this…Read More

Oborevwori Signs Delta’s N1.729trn 2026 Budget Into Law

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on Tuesday signed the Delta State 2026 Appropriation Bill of ₦1.729 trillion into law, alongside three other key bills passed by the State House of Assembly.

The ₦1,729,881,208,779 budget…Read More

Okpebholo Presents N939.85bn 2026 ‘Budget a Hope And Growth’ To Edo Assembly

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on Tuesday presented a ₦939.85 billion 2026 Appropriation Bill to the Edo State House of Assembly, unveiling what he described as the “Budget of Hope and Growth.”

The governor said the spending…Read More

Gov Bago Terminates Appointment Of Special Advisers

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has terminated the appointments of all his Special Advisers following their participation in a week-long retreat alongside newly sworn-in commissioners.

The announcement was made…Read More

2026: Reps C’ttee Pledges Support For Local Refining Of Petroleum Products

The House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) has pledged to support the local refining of petroleum products in 2026.

The Chairman of the Committee…Read More