Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 17

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Tuesday, December 17, 2024.

CAF Awards: Tinubu Congratulates Lookman, Nnadozie, S/Falcons

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman on winning the 2024 CAF Men’s African Footballer of the Year.

In a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President…Read more

Ohaneze Leadership: Forster Dialogue, Cooperation Among Nigerians, Atiku Tells Ozichukwu

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has called on the new President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Nze Ozichukwu Chukwu, to lead the organisation with a spirit of renewal and unity.

Atiku in a statement by his media adviser Paul Ibe…Read more

Jonathan Felicitates Buhari On 82nd Birthday

Nigeria’s former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, has congratulated ex-President Muhammadu Buhari on his 82nd birthday.

He wished him good health and peace of mind.

Jonathan stated this in a goodwill message he personally…Read more

Proposed Tax Bills: Good Collaboration To Deepen Nation’s Democracy – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said that the ongoing debate on the four proposed tax bills before the National Assembly is a good example of collaboration needed to deepen the nation’s democracy, and when enacted, will streamline tax administration, enhance revenue generation, and promote equitable resource allocation.…Read more

Sanwo-Olu Commission Network Of Four Roads, Bridge In Alimosho

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has formally commissioned the Babafemi Dada – Jamiu Lawal – Shalom Academy – Yinka Folarin network of roads in Alimosho Local Government Area. Totalling 1.57 kilometres, the project includes a 250-meter deck on a pile across a swamp belt.

In his keynote speech at the inauguration on Monday…Read more

Insecurity: It’s Time We Try Non-Kinetic Approach – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on Monday, said it was high time the nation tried the non-kinetic strategy as crazy of measures to contain the insecurity ravaging parts of the country.

Abbas made the call in Abuja at a workshop, organised…Read more

Tinubu’s 2025 Budget Presentation Postponed To Wednesday

The anticipated 2025 ₦47.9 trillion budget presentation by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the 10th National Assembly has been rescheduled.

The budget presentation scheduled for Tuesday, December 17…Read more

Atiku Congratulates President-General Of Ohanaeze

Nigeria’s Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has joined others to congratulate the new President-General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Ozichukwu Chukwu.

In his congratulatory message issued on Monday, by his spokesman, Paul Ibe, in Abuja extended his heartfelt…Read more

Gov Sani Hails Abbas For Attracting Federal Projects

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani has commended the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas for attracting infrastructure to his constituency and the state at large, especially four tertiary institutions of learning to Zaria, valued at N80bn.

The governor gave the commendation in Zaria at the commencement of the construction of a campus…Read more

Trump, Netanyahu Speaks On Israel’s Victory Over Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu has said he had a phone conversation with the President-elect of the United States (US), Donald Trump about the need for Israel’s victory in its war on Hamas in Gaza and the need to bring home the remaining hostages in Gaza.

Netanyahu who confirmed the phone call said Israel’s leader said he discussed a range of issues with Trump…Read more

Impeached S’Korean President, Yeol Resist Investigation

The impeached South Korean President, Yoon Suk Yeol resisted investigations, on Monday, as he refused to answer questions over his failed bid to declare martial law.

New Telegraph recalls that Yeol was impeached from office by parliament on Saturday, December 14, and faces…Read more

NGF Mourns Victims Of Benue Boat Accident

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has commiserated with the people and government of Benue State on the death of 20 people in a boat accident that occured over the weekend in the Agatu Local Government Area.

The Forum, in a statement issued by its Chairman who doubles as the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq…Read more

Tinubu Hails Shell Over $5bn Bonga North Deepwater Investment President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended Shell and its partners for their $5 billion Final Investment Decision (FID) on the Bonga North Deep Offshore Field, marking Nigeria's first deepwater oil project in over a decade. The investment reflects President Tinubu's successful…Read more

2027: N'Central APC Declares Full Support For Tinubu's Second Term Bid

