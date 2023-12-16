Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 16

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, December 16, 2023

World Bank To Provide $750m For Clean Energy Projects In Nigeria

The World Bank, on Friday, announced that it has approved the Nigeria Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-up (DARES) project, which, it said, is financed by an International Development Association (IDA) credit of $750 million and will leverage over $1 billion of private capital and significant parallel financing from development partners, including $100 million from the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet and $200 million from Japan International Cooperation Agency.

According to a statement issued by the Bretton Woods institution…Read more

Wike Begs NASS To Pass N17.109bn 2024 Budget For FCT

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Minister, Nyesom Wike on Friday pleaded with members of the National Assembly to pass the N17.109 billion appropriation bill for FCT which he presented before the Joint Committees.

Wike said that there were people-oriented projects tied to the budget…Read more

I Did Not Collapse Before Tinubu, Says Akpabio

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Friday, denied collapsing before President Bola Tinubu at Transcorp Hotel in Abuja.

Akpabio gave the clarification in his office at the National Assembly, when some Senators paid a sympathy visit to him…Read more

IPPIS: LAUTECH ASUU Hails Tinubu’s Administration

The Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH), Dr Biodun Olaniran, has applauded President Bola Tinubu’s administration on the removal of Federal Tertiary Institution Workers from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Federal Government on Thursday…Read more

JUST-IN: Three More Rivers Commissioners Resign Amid Crisis

The mass resignation of commissioners from the Rivers State Executive Council continued on Friday as three more commissioners quit the government of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The latest commissioners to throw in the towel are the Commissioner for Transportation Dr Jacobson Nbina…Read more

Rivers Crisis: Tinubu Supporting Wike, Ijaw Group Alleges

The Ijaw National Congress (INC), has described as disappointing President Bola Tinubu’s refusal to caution the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, over the political crisis rocking the River States House of Assembly.

The President of the IINC, Prof Benjamin Okaba stated this on Friday…Read more

2024 Budget: Reps Hail CDS, NDA Commandant

The House of Representatives have commended the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Chris Musa, for being proactive in the fight against banditry and insurgency across the country.

The House also lauded the Commandant of Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA)…Read more

S’Court Refuses Application Seeking To Free Nnamdi Kanu From Terrorism Charges

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to order the release of the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu from detention.

The Apex Court in a judgment delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim…Read more

Fuel Price: Reject World Bank N750/Litre Proposal, NLC Warns FG

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Thursday cautioned the Federal Government against implementing the World Bank recommendation of increasing the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol or fuel to N750 per litre.

The World Bank had on Wednesday, asked the President Bola Tinubu-led government…Read more

Wike Is Already APC Member, Reason Tinubu Made Him FCT Minister – Ulasi

A chieftain and former Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State, Dan Ulasi has said that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike is responsible for the crisis in the party.

Ulasi who made this remark while speaking in an interview with The Sun…Read more

Wike Vs Simi: Tinubu’s Move To Reconcile Rivers Crisis Failed – APC

President Bola Tinubu’s move to end the ongoing rift between the Rivers State Governor, Amaopusenibo Siminalayi Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has failed.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC)…Read more

Belief In One Country Will Put Nigeria On Right Path – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, posited that nationhood and belief in one country would put Nigeria on the right path towards meaningful prosperity and development.

Tinubu stated this at a Colloquium in honour of the 61st birthday of the President…Read more

APC: Ganduje, NWC Abandon Sylva – Stakeholders Allege

One month after the governorship election in Bayelsa State, stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State have come out to accuse the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje and the National Working Committee (NWC) of abandoning the state party and its candidate, Chief Timipre Sylva.

The concerned members in a petition addressed to the National Chairman…Read more

Kalu Mourns Death Of Ex-Anambra Gov, Chukwuemeka Ezeife

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has mourned the passing of former governor of Anambra State, Dr Chukwemeka Ezeife.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Levinus Nwabughiogu on Friday…Read more

Adelabu’s Plane Accident: Flint Crew Lack Experience For Night Flight- Report

A preliminary report released by the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) indicated that the Flints Aero Services Ltd crew, the airline that flew Minister of Power, Mr Adebayo Adelabu from Abuja to Ibadan Airport lacked sufficient experience in night-time flight operations just as the carrier was equally indicted for violating the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) issued to it by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The airline, according to the NSIB was issued with a Permit for Non-Commercial Flight (PNCF)…Read more