Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 16

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, December 16th, 2025.

Dangote Reduces Petrol Pump Price To N739 Per Litre

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has once again announced a downward review in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as Petrol or fuel pump price.

S’Court Dismisses PDP Suit Against Emergency Rule In Rivers

The Supreme Court has dismissed the suit filed by Adamawa State and 10 other People’s Democratic Party (PDP)-led states challenging the propriety of the state of emergency declared by President Bola Tinubu in Rivers State, during which elected state officials were suspended for six months.

Tinubu Holds Closed-Door Meeting With Service Chiefs In Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu is currently in a closed-door meeting with Nigeria’s Service Chiefs at the Presidential Villa in Aso Rock, Abuja.

Nigeria’s Inflation Drops To 14.45% In November

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday said Nigeria’s headline inflation rate eased further in November 2025, following moderated Consumer Price pressures under the newly rebased index.

Tinubu Renews Support For Nigerian Army As COAS Annual Conference 2025 Opens In Lagos

President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu, has reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to the welfare, professionalism and operational effectiveness of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

BREAKING: Muftwang Sets To Defect To APC – Aide

The gale of defection in Nigerian polity has continued to generate flings of surprises and shockwaves as notable politicians continue to dump their party in droves.

El-Rufai Debunks Comments On 2027 Presidency, Describes As Untrue

The former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has debunked a viral claim stating that he had named the region that should produce the next President in 2027.

ECOWAS Meets, Threatens Sanctions Over Guinea-Bissau Coup

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Sunday threatened “targeted sanctions” on anyone obstructing Guinea-Bissau’s return to civilian rule following November’s coup.

Tinubu Urges Nigerians To Learn From Buhari’s Life At Biography Launch

President Bola Tinubu, has honoured the late President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a leader of integrity, discipline, and enduring grace, during the launch of Buhari’s biography on Monday, December 15, 2025.

Dangote Calls Out NMDPRA MD Over Alleged Corruption

Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the Chairman of the Dangote Group, on Sunday accused the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed, of corruption, alleging that he spent $5 million on his children’s secondary school education in Switzerland.

APC Dismisses Lack Of Internal Democracy

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the allegations of lack of internal democracy in the party.

Africa’s Prosperity Depends On Young Entrepreneurs — Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has noted that young African entrepreneurs and professionals are key to innovation, job creation, and economic resilience, stressing that their passion and risk-taking resilience will continue to expand opportunity across sectors.

How Ooni Prayers Helped Me Become Ghanaian President – Mahama

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi on monday conferred the prestigious traditional title of Aare Atayeto Oodua on the President of Ghana, John Mahama.

Oyo@50: Pacesetter State Remains Pillar Of Excellence In Nigeria – Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Monday, expressed the delight that Oyo state remains the pillar of excellence in Nigeria going by the speed of developments it has witnessed in the past 50 years of its creation.

Tinubu Acknowledges Selflessness, Patriotism Of Ewhrudjakpo

President Bola Tinubu has acknowledged the selflessness and patriotism of the late Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

