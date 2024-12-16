Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 16

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Monday, December 16, 2024.

ECOWAS Grants Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger Six-Month For Reconsideration

The Economic Community of West African States(ECOWAS) has extended a six-month grace period to Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger Republic to reconsider their decision to withdraw from the regional bloc.

Announcing its resolution during the 66th Ordinary…Read more

My Purported N.65m Empowerment Scheme Scam – Atiku

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has disclaimed a group, “Travelling Abroad Opportunities,” claiming to be promoting “Atiku Grant by FG” on social media.

Atiku in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe…Read more

Dangote Refinery, A Wonder Of Modern Technology – Japan Ambassador

The Japanese Business Community in Nigeria, led by Japan’s Ambassador-designate to Nigeria, Suzuki Hideo, has described the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals complex as an astonishing masterpiece, showcasing Nigeria’s technological advancements on the global stage.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday…Read more

Fubara: I’ve Created Climate For Greater Efficiency In Governance

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has said that greater efficiency and effectiveness in governance is by enabling members of the cabinet and every officer of the government to function maximally.

The Governor maintained that he knows that the quest…Read more

Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger To Exit ECOWAS In 2025

The President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Omar Tourey on Sunday disclosed that Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger Republic will stop being members of the ECOWAS from 2025.

Touray who made this disclosure during the 66th ordinary…Read more

Tinubu Urges ECOWAS Leaders To Emulate Ghana’s Democratic Model

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on West African leaders to take inspiration from Ghana’s recent peaceful elections.

He cited the election as a hallmark of democratic maturity…Read more

NANS Lauds Tinubu, Kyari For Port Harcourt Refinery

The Leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mr Mele Kyari, for ensuring the resuscitation of the Port Harcourt petroleum refinery.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that the government-owned…Read more

SERAP Drags Tinubu To Court Over Alleged Missing N57bn In Humanitarian Ministry

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against President Bola Tinubu over his alleged failure to investigate and address claims that over N57 billion of public funds are missing, diverted, or stolen from the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

The allegations are based on the 2021 audited report released…Read more

Sanwo-Olu Commission Five Alimosho Roads, Bridge

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu will on Monday, December 16, 2024, commission some rehabilitated and newly constructed roads and a bridge in the Alimosho Local Government Area.

The roads, Babafemi Dada with Bridge, Yinka Folarin…Read more

2027: PDP Speaks On Conceding 2027 Presidential Ticket To Jonathan

Contrary to the news making rounds on some media outlets, the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has never invited former President Goodluck Jonathan to join the 2027 presidential race on the party’s platform.

Debunking the allegations in an interview with BBC Hausa…Read more

Group Hails Tinubu Over Oluyede’s Appointment As COAS

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors Network (RHAN) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), citing his impressive resume and extensive experience as reasons for the endorsement.

The group said Lt. Gen. Oluyede’s background is marked…Read more

SEDC: S’East Group Lauds Tinubu Over Appointment Of Competent Hands

The South East Progressive Agenda (S-EPA) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing highly competent individuals to lead the South East Development Commission (SEDC).

The group said the nominees, who hail from the five states…Read more

ECOWAS To Hold 66th Ordinary Summit In Abuja

The leaders of the Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS) will, on Sunday, hold its 66th Ordinary Summit in Abuja to discuss the departure of three military-led governments.

It would be recalled that Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger Republic…Read more

Kemi Badenoch Sparks Controversy Over Remarks On Nigeria’s Ethnicity

Kemi Badenoch, the leader of the British Conservative Party and leader of the Opposition in the UK Parliament, has come under heavy croticism for her controversial remarks about Nigeria and its northern ethnic groups.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that her comment…Read more

Tax Reform Bills Review: Audience Perception, Agitation, Expectation

Financial matters often captivate public interest, and the recent tax reform bills sent to the National Assembly for consideration and approval by President Bola Tinubu are no exception.

New Telegraph reports that the controversial bills come…Read more

